Conversion therapy is a harmful practice still conducted by mental health professionals, unlicensed ministries, or life coaches within the United States. Conversion therapy is a destructive form of therapy attempting to alter one’s sexual orientation or gender identity by employing psychological, physical, or spiritual interventions. It can also include trying to change an individual’s gender expression to be more masculine or feminine or decrease or eliminate one’s attraction or feelings toward the same sex. There are several types of approaches in conversion therapy which can include the usage of painful aversive conditioning, commonly used “talk therapy” employed by individuals who are licensed or unlicensed. It is essential to recognize that there is no accredited training or an evidence-based practice for mental health providers.
In 2019, Gov. Gary Herbert signed House Bill 399 prohibiting the practice of conversion therapy upon minors in Utah. Utah became the sixth state in joining the stand against conversion therapy. Unfortunately, the state does not fully protect the youth from conversion therapy. The bill only bans mental health therapists in performing conversion therapy. It does not apply to religious or clergy members acting in a religious capacity and not as a mental health therapist or a parent or grandparent who is a mental health professional to counsel a child or grandchild of the parent or grandparent. HB 399 has not achieved its goal of protecting minors if they are still undergoing conversion therapy in spiritual, religious, or home settings. Although 20 states have prohibited conversion therapy, only four of them have entirely banned the practice. The 16 other states implemented the exception of religious leaders, clergy, or spiritual organizations. Due to the flaws, it will be essential that legislation entirely ban this harmful therapy in all 50 states.
Prohibiting the use of conversion therapy needs critical attention by expanding to a federal level. In 2019, Rep. Ted Lieu and Sen. Patty Murray attempted to eliminate conversion therapy by presenting the Therapeutic Fraud Prevention Act (TFPA). This action would federally ban conversion therapy by categorizing it as fraudulent under the Federal Trade Commission Act. Unfortunately, there was no action taken by the Senate or the House of Representatives regardless of the public’s support and 219 co-sponsors. The bill died when the 116th Congress adjourned. The policy recommendation would be to completely ban all forms of conversion therapy from licensed or unlicensed individuals with no limitation of age or religious preference.
A study conducted by the UCLA Williams Institute found more than 700,000 LGBTQ individuals have been exposed to the damaging consequences of conversion therapy. The failure to end this dangerous therapy approximately tripled suicide attempts among the LGBTQ youth whose parents/caregivers tried to change their sexual orientation with in-home or out-of-home practices. Depression had more than doubled in numbers in the youth whose parents attempted to alter their child’s sexual orientation, compared to those who reported no conversion efforts. The youth exposed to conversion therapy are three times more likely to abuse drugs or experience homelessness.
Conversion therapy has been proven to not be effective. So, why are we putting children at risk versus supporting them? The current policies in place are failing the LGBTQ community from receiving proper mental health care. Community members, governmental officials, stakeholders, advocates, social workers, victims, and mental health professionals need to come together and take a stand against conversion therapy. If this bill is not amended or this issue is not taken to the U.S. Senate, our youth are vulnerable to this dangerous practice. Let us protect vulnerable youth and the LGBTQ community by demanding change and protection for the voiceless.