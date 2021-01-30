“[i]f you only watch Fox News, because it's reinforcing what you believe, you are not an informed citizen." — Four-star General John Kelly after serving 18 months as President Trump’s chief of staff
I write this piece to my closest friends and tennis buddies, and to the vast number of Utahns who have chosen Fox News and its personalities as their primary source of information. There couldn’t be a better time to assess the reliability and accuracy of our news sources.
Nearly all of America’s news outlets are biased. We all know that. The exception, according to reputable fact checkers, is The Associated Press, an organization of neutral contributing journalists that has been around since 1846. The next outlet closest to neutral is PBS. Rush Limbaugh might pejoratively call these the “drive-by” media, by which he means, and his disciples believe, that they are the liberal, anti-American media. What they really are, though, are news sources that strive to comply with Sgt. Joe Friday’s command: “Just the facts, ma’am.” That’s apparently not what we want.
According to a Gallup poll, Americans rate Fox News as the most biased news outlet in America, tied in last place for objectivity with Breitbart. That should be no surprise even to Fox viewers. You, like the rest of us, go to the source that confirms your biases, not realizing that what we most fervently believe to be true are not facts but opinions fed to us by pundits who are giving us less than all the facts. We have not formed them by our own detached view of the world, but have adopted opinions that have been fixed in our minds by media commentators. Sean Hannity prefers to call himself a “personality,” not a commentator, but either way, he is not a journalist. Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Lou Dobbs and others place themselves beyond liability for untruths they may utter by acknowledging they are not true journalists but mere commentators. Unfortunately, what these personalities offer as comment, their listeners accept as fact. Beliefs based on biased comment are dangerous.
Again, bias is one thing, truth is another. In recent times, Fox News’s personalities have either advanced or given their guests a platform to advance these assertions:
- The coronavirus is overhyped. It is less prevalent and less deadly than the flu.
- Alarm over the coronavirus is politically motivated, and both the alarm and the disease will likely disappear after the election.
- The anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine is a safe and effective treatment for patients with COVID-19.
- Deaths from COVID-19 are overstated: Many deaths attributed to COVID-19 result from other events or maladies in persons who just happened to have the virus.
- Credible evidence exists of widespread voter fraud and irregularities in the ballot gathering and counting process: The election was stolen from Trump.
- If global warming and climate change are actually occurring, and that is scientifically doubtful, they are not the cause of the catastrophic events we are now experiencing. On the contrary, they are natural earth cycles.
- Human activity did not cause or contribute to climate change nor can a change in human activity stop or reverse them.
- The Mueller report exonerates President Trump of any wrongdoing: The investigation found no evidence of significant contact between Trump campaign officials and Russian operatives and no evidence of obstruction of justice by President Trump.
- Barack Obama was born in Kenya, not the United States, and therefore is (now, was) an illegitimate president.
This list, like this article, could be much longer. Each of these assertions is false. If someone still believes otherwise, he or she is, as Gen. Kelly warns, “not an informed citizen.” The falsity of the above assertions can be found in the testimony of true experts — scientists, doctors, cybersecurity and election officials, and others who have the education, training, experience, firsthand knowledge and data to tell us the truth.
The spreading of these assertions has not been harmless. People have died underestimating the coronavirus as the Fox personalities encouraged them to do. Experts tell us our planet is in grave peril because of humans’ refusal to believe and act on the facts surrounding global warming. The Jan. 6 assault on our capitol shouts to us the danger of a belief that our election was rigged. Fox’s pundits are not free from complicity.
As information consumers, we are like jurors in a lawsuit. But by law they hear the opinions only of persons who have sworn to tell “the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth” and whose education, training and experience qualify them to opine on the issue before them. Jurors make allowance for experts being biased in favor of the party who hired them, but they are not happy when they learn that an expert has ignored key, relevant facts in forming his or her opinion. They harshly punish a party when cross-examination reveals that its expert would have a different opinion had he been shown all the facts.
I can’t put this any more delicately than this: If you want the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, you should not be relying on the pundits at Fox News to give it to you.