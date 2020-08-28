I have been a community activist in Ogden for several years advocating for justice reforms.
When people think of justice reform, the first thing that comes to mind is police brutality and police shootings. Although these things are of grave concern in our city, we cannot forget those ”unseen” members of our community that are currently serving time in custody. I’m referring specifically to the inmates at the Weber County Jail.
The citizens of Weber County should be extremely concerned that our jail has reported over 120 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Weber County Correctional Facility, which currently houses approximately 500 people. This includes people who are incarcerated in pre-trial detention (not convicted) and people incarcerated for a parole or probation violation. Our entire community is at risk when we allow outbreaks in jails. Jail staff and guards are at risk, and in turn so are their family, friends and our communities.
The Weber County Attorney has said that he is reviewing people for early release, however his inaction tells a totally different story. He has not provided any updates to the public therefore we are not able to confirm whether these reviews have been happening or if they have resulted in anyone being released so far due to the pandemic. On top of that, the Weber County Attorney and sheriff’s department have failed to take adequate preemptive measures to prevent a serious outbreak of COVID-19 in the jail. The public has a right to know what our elected officials are doing to stop the pandemic spread.
Our community members who are currently serving time in the Weber County Jail deserve the same opportunities as the rest of us to keep themselves and their loved ones safe during this pandemic. We all have a moral obligation to not forget our incarcerated community members. We should not leave them to get sick and potentially die.
This is a social justice issue based on race and class. Mass incarceration disproportionately affects black, brown and poor white people in our community.
My question to County Attorney Allred is simple. What is the status of release reviews? Tell us what you are doing to prevent future spread of COVID-19?
During the time of this pandemic, let’s not overlook the forgotten people in our community that are currently serving time in the Weber County Jail.
We must demand that our County Attorney take swift action to proactively save the lives of the inmates and the guards at the Weber County Jail. We must demand that he immediately begin reviewing and releasing nonviolent offenders without further hesitation.