The Supreme Court’s recent opinion interpreting the Civil Rights Act is a comforting reminder of President Trump’s consistent inability to accomplish his goals. The opinion was authored by Trump’s first pick for the Supreme Court, Justice Neil Gorsuch. Flatly rejecting the Trump administration’s arguments, Gorsuch held that the Civil Rights Act prevents employers from discriminating against gay and transgender employees.
Finally. Since 1964, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act has prohibited employers from discriminating against “any individual ... because of such individual’s ... sex.” Yet federal courts and numerous states have allowed employers to openly discriminate against gay and transgender employees.
No more. Justice Gorsuch said it plain: “An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”
In yet another dissenting opinion criticizing the Court for extending gay rights, Justice Samuel Alito — a vociferous critic of the Court’s 2015 opinion recognizing gay marriage — asserted that neither “sexual orientation” nor “gender identity” appear in the Civil Rights Act, and therefore gay and transgender employees are afforded none of its protections. “Usurping the constitutional authority of the other branches,” Alito lamented, the Court has legislated “under the guise of statutory interpretation. A more brazen abuse of our authority to interpret statutes is hard to recall.”
Alito misses the point. Far from brazen, Gorsuch’s interpretation is compelled by the Civil Rights Act’s prohibition of discrimination based on a person’s “sex.”
Take a simple example. Under Alito’s interpretation of the Civil Rights Act, if a man marries a woman, that man is protected in the workplace. If a female marries the same woman, however, that female is not protected in the workplace. Only one thing changed: the sex of the person marrying the woman. Drawing a distinction between the two scenarios is thus solely predicated on a person’s “sex,” expressly contravening the Civil Rights Act’s prohibition.
Echoing the Trump administration’s arguments, Justice Alito asserts that this logic can be cast aside simply because the Civil Rights Act’s drafters did not have gay and transgender people in mind in 1964.
But so what? The plain and ordinary meaning of the word “sex” controls, irrespective of present-day assumptions regarding legislative intent. As Gorsuch explained: “Those who adopted the Civil Rights Act might not have anticipated their work would lead to this particular result. ... But the limits of the drafters’ imagination supply no reason to ignore the law’s demands. When the express terms of a statute give us one answer and extratextual considerations suggest another, it’s no contest. Only the written word is the law, and all persons are entitled to its benefit.”
Trump’s resounding defeat in this case won’t stop his broader crusade against LGBT and minorities’ rights. Indeed, shortly before the Court’s opinion, the Trump administration finalized a rule that — if it successfully withstands judicial scrutiny — would authorize discriminating against LGBTQ people regarding health care and health insurance.
Fortunately, Trump’s ability to achieve his goals is consistently undercut by his overreaching objectives and clumsy execution. Whether Trump is thwarted by a Democrat-led House of Representatives, investigated by his own executive branch, or ignored by state and local governments, the instrumentalities of government are consistently blunting his ambitions. With Gorsuch’s latest opinion, Trump’s own appointee to the Supreme Court has taken his turn.