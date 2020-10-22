I feel a bit guilty. Voting in Utah is so easy compared to so many other states in the U.S. I received my ballot in the mail, did a little research and walked my dog to the secure Weber County drop box that I have been using for years. Done.
So, as we discussed Utah’s judicial nomination and retention process during a recent event, “Judging the Judges” hosted by Weber State University’s Walker Institute, it was apparent that, similar to how states have different voting processes, they also have different systems for selecting and retaining judges.
Utah is fortunate to have a rigorous merit selection process for new judges and not a partisan election. This keeps the money and politics out of the judiciary. But when a judge decides to seek an additional term of office, they must run for reelection. This is where you come in. It is your chance to make your voice heard in our judicial system.
Judges are among those elected officials that can have the biggest impact on our lives. From speeding tickets and divorces to fraud, drug crimes and child custody rulings, judges make daily decisions that affect all of us in Utah. It is imperative that we maintain the highest standards in our courtrooms.
To help voters make an informed decision about voting on judges, the Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission (JPEC) was established in 2008 as a bipartisan commission with members appointed by all three branches of government and made up of both lawyers and non-lawyer citizens. The goal of JPEC is to provide unbiased, independent, data-driven recommendations to voters.
The data JPEC uses to make the recommendation includes surveys of lawyers, court staff, juvenile court professionals, jurors and others who have appeared before the judge. These surveys evaluate legal ability, judicial integrity and temperament, administrative abilities and procedural fairness — basically the respect and fair treatment that one should expect in a courtroom. In addition to this data, anonymous courtroom observers visit each courtroom and write detailed accounts of the judge’s performance.
Accessing these recommendations and all the corresponding reports and data is easy. Go to judges.utah.gov and select your county to find all the judges on your ballot. You will find the information for the judges that serve the entire state, like the Utah Supreme Court, all the way down to small city justice courts. You can also access this information on the vote.utah.gov website. While you may notice that most judges do get “Retain” recommendations, it is important to note that if a judge’s performance report is unsatisfactory, he or she typically chooses not to run for retention election.
Visit judges.utah.gov and learn about the judges in our community. Make your voice heard. In Utah, it really is that easy.