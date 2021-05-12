I love to participate in and watch sports in my free time. Have you ever wondered what the definition of a sport is? According to Dictonary.com, the definition of a sport is “An athletic activity requiring skill or physical prowess and often of a competitive nature.” By that definition, hunting is a sport. But there’s a lot more to it than that.
You may not think of sports as having environmental benefits, but hunting does. Hunting isn’t just a contest that people do to kill everything they want. For one thing, hunting generates revenue. Edward Arnett and Rob Southwick, in their article “Economic and Social Benefits of Hunting in North America,” argue that hunting provides the federal and state governments with around $33.7 billion a year. This revenue helps pay for and support thousands of jobs across the country. It also goes to help fund wildlife projects and programs. Hunters also contribute to the economy by spending money on guns, ammunition, camping supplies, safety classes and so on.
In addition, hunting helps safely maintain animal populations. Lots of people might believe that we shouldn’t hunt because animal populations should be allowed to self-regulate. Organizations like PETA believe humans should let the deer population, for example, self-regulate without human interference. The problem with this argument is that “self-regulation” really means starvation and disease.
Without hunter intervention, diseases among deer populations will spread easier, and some may even spread to humans, causing severe harm or even death. Julie Adams, a writer for Our Beautiful Planet, argues hunting is an excellent way to help reduce and maintain the population of deer without causing extinction. This is because of the many regulations that have been put on hunting. Since regulated hunting helps to maintain a healthy deer population, it also helps lower incidents of harmful wildlife-human contact. (Did you know you’re more likely to hit a deer while driving in your car than you are to be attacked by a shark?)
So just keep on hunting. Don’t let the media or other people tell you that hunting is just a way to kill and harm the environment. Hunters love the environment and want to conserve the beauty of nature. After all, if they ruin it, they won’t be able to do what they enjoy. Hunting may be a sport, but you could say it’s the most “environmentally friendly” sport there is.