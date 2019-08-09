South Weber is a city rich in heritage and tradition. For the last 43 years (since 1976), South Weber has celebrated its heritage by holding Country Fair Days, a weeklong celebration packed with fireworks and festivities. In 1976, activities included balloon dart games, fish ponds, food nooks, golf, tennis, softball, horseshoes, a baby contest, a junior princess contest, a pancake breakfast and the Small Fry Rodeo.
This year, South Weber City will celebrate with some of the same activities along with some newer ones: golf, softball, pickleball, 3-on-3 basketball, “Avengers Endgame” for the youth, a swim party, the Kid K Race, the Richard Bouchard Memorial Run, farmers market, food trucks, entertainment, a parade, a car show, fireworks and the Chuck Wagon Dinner.
One activity that has remained constant through the years is the rodeo for kids. It is now called the Little Buckaroo Rodeo and is easily one of the favorites of the week-long celebration. Families meet at the Posse Grounds in west South Weber where kids ages 3 to 12 line up in anticipation of events such as stick barrel racing, mutton busting, a sheep chase and a chicken chase.
Only this year will be different. Just one month ago, on July 6, South Weber City lost one of its greatest friends and supporters. Lisa Carter, longtime chair of the Little Buckaroo Rodeo, passed away at the much-too-young age of 56.
Back in 1976, Lisa Carter participated in the very first Small Fry Rodeo and won the honor of posse royalty. She went on to join the Utah High School Rodeo Association. In 1986 and 1987, she became the Utah Barrel Racing Association Women’s Champion; In 1988, she joined the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association, was named “Rookie of the Year,” and became reserve champion of the year. On Nov. 16, 1989, at the Circuit Rodeo Finals in Ogden, Lisa won the average for the entire rodeo and was crowned 1989 Wilderness Circuit Champion Barrel Racer.
With all her honors and accolades, Lisa still found time to give back to the community she was raised in, fostering a love and appreciation for a sport she was so passionate about. For the past 30+ years, she has donated countless hours of time and service to continuing the long-standing tradition of the South Weber Country Fair Days Little Buckaroo Rodeo.
So, although the Queen of Barrel Racing did not live as long as we all would have hoped, the memory of her service and lifelong dedication to the good city of South Weber will live on forever in our hearts. Thank you, Lisa.