Captain America was a fierce inspiration to American men during WWII and continues to be an inspiration in the media. Steve Rogers, the fictional character who transforms into Captain America, was scrawny and insignificant before he was pumped full of steroids, shoved into spandex and used as the poster boy for WWII to embody what recruits should strive to be: honorable, brave, fearless and muscular. Captain America is one of many superheroes that affect our cultural expectations of how male bodies should look and perform. However, male body image is affected by much more than superheroes in the media. From health classes to Hollywood, portrayals of fit, chiseled male bodies are skewing the way men and boys view their own bodies, seemingly beyond repair.
The connection between distorted body image and eating disorders in women is well-established, but men are afflicted as well. A mother in Nevada noticed that her 10-year-old son had been drastically changing his eating and exercise habits and losing weight rapidly.
Neither parent knew what was happening and, thinking he was going through a growth spurt, hesitated before taking their son to a doctor. The doctor attributed his weight loss to his involvement in sports and asked the family to come back for a cancer screening. Three weeks later, their son was diagnosed with an eating disorder. Families everywhere are experiencing the same obstacles in the diagnosis of their sons: If eating disorder research was gender neutral, these families could breathe easier knowing that their sons would be properly diagnosed and treated. Eating disorders manifest differently in men and, because of the lack of research and surplus of gender-biased clinics, men, especially young boys like the one mentioned above, often go undiagnosed and untreated.
One eating disorder that is very common in men, but not so much in women, is muscle dysmorphia. This is a condition in which a person excessively works out to become bigger, but always feels that they are too small in comparison with the men they see on TV and in social media. While working out can be seen as a positive, and the media exposure seen as motivation, they cause more harm than good.
Toxic “health” habits in women were addressed long ago. While progress in women’s body positivity and inclusivity has skyrocketed, men have been left out of this body image revolution. Companies are trying to show a variety of female body shapes, sizes and colors in their ads, and Hollywood is slowly working toward doing the same. Unfortunately, for men, the spotlight still only shines on those who are muscular and light-skinned in most scenarios. The women’s movement has flourished; however, a men’s movement may be in order. Men’s problems are pushed aside by the men themselves and the public eye because of the stigma associated with showing weakness of any kind, mental, physical or emotional, as a man. This stigma is commonly referred to as toxic masculinity and it is a danger to all genders alike (Mathur, 2020).
Bringing light to skewed male body image depictions in the media could help normalize different body types and give many men more self-confidence. Feeling inadequate isn’t fun for anyone, but talking it out with your peers, a professional or anyone you trust can make all the difference. Unfortunately, since men are “supposed” to be strong and emotionless pieces of meat, many men don’t seek help. The media is the key to our culture. Storytelling is how humans understand the world (Waibel, 2018). Changing the way the media depicts men is the first step toward mending the culture of toxic masculinity that plagues the globe.