In recent years, there have been many efforts to bring awareness to issues surrounding mental health in the state of Utah and yet many people continue to struggle with obtaining readily accessible resources. One such group are the largely underrepresented Hispanic and Latino populations. Hispanics and Latinos are the largest minority in the state at 14.2% or 3.16 million people, and they make up a total of 17.8% of the U.S population (U.S Census Bureau, 2018). It is estimated that over 15% of the Hispanic and Latino population have had a diagnosable mental illness (Mental Health America, 2019). This largely underrepresented group is an ever-growing population that faces large disparities in obtaining mental health services when compared to other races and ethnicities in Utah.
So, what is preventing this population from seeking out available mental health resources?
There are structural barriers, such as language, accessibility, and insurance coverage, to name a few, that prevent Hispanic and Latino populations from obtaining the help they need and deserve. Not only does this population endure structural barriers, they also experience provider-level issues, such as biases, stigmatization, a lack of understanding of cultural beliefs, and discrimination. These all contribute to the disparities facing this population and prevent them from accessing resources that other races and ethnicities do not necessarily struggle with.
However, there are organizations that are actively trying to build a bridge between mental health resources and the Hispanic and Latino population, such as Family Counseling Service of Northern Utah in Ogden, and the Latino Behavioral Health Services (LBHS) located in Salt Lake City. Both are nonprofit organizations that are not only trying to reduce disparities, such as those previously mentioned, but to also empower the Hispanic and Latino population through supportive mental health counseling and education. These organizations can provide therapy in Spanish and English at a low cost while also being responsive to cultural, socioeconomic and linguistic barriers.
These valuable resources are available for this underrepresented population and yet they are not being talked about enough. The more we talk about mental health and the available resources for those facing mental health challenges, the more likely they are to seek help. Mental health professionals should not be the only ones bringing awareness to these issues, because anyone can be affected by a mental illness. Regardless of age, gender, race/ethnicity or socioeconomic status, anyone could be suffering but may be too afraid to ask for help.
Anyone can offer a lifeline of help and hope by having conversations about mental health and sharing the information about available resources with others with the hope that it reaches someone who may need that help. Additionally, individuals can support local mental health organizations financially and with advocacy and support legislation around mental health issues. Most importantly, each of us can offer support to those around us who suffer from mental illness.