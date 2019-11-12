By Irina Riverman
As a parent with children in an Ogden District elementary school, I find it shocking that violent and highly disruptive students are frequently allowed to remain in the classroom. I am also concerned that these students are not receiving the mental health care needed to overcome their anxieties, trauma, skill deficit and cognitive processing issues. Certain data may allow OSD to claim it is now doing a better job retaining students in classrooms, but the toll exacted on the other students and school staff make this a lose-lose solution.
According to the 2019-2022 Strategic Plan, OSD uses the Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports (PBIS) framework, which is designed to “promote positive school climate and optimize learning” alongside trauma-informed care. However, OSD, fails to implement several critical components that address student needs and which would result in safer classrooms. As a former OSD Behavior Interventionist, I know firsthand the inadequacy of their version of PBIS and the resulting stress created when students and teachers have no choice but to endure constant outbursts.
In addressing challenging students, a fully PBIS school employs several systems — e.g., safety teams, restorative justice circles and safe zones where violent students can be removed to — and also provides mental health care and referral to community services. Moreover, trauma screening is a vital tool in the PBIS model, and used as a guide to inform educators on how to proceed with students.
Ogden implements only one portion of the PBIS framework — positive reinforcement through tokens, goal-setting plans and check-in-check-out — wholly neglecting mental health assessment and support. Teachers are instructed to motivate students through incentives and avoid using “negative” correctional language. They are strongly discouraged from measures such as detentions and contacting parents, or removing a violent student from the classroom. While positive-reinforcement sounds good in theory, this truncated PBIS strips teachers of authority and creates chaotic classrooms in which everyone is subjected to trauma through one student’s unchecked behaviors. A teacher is allowed to evacuate the class if a student is especially violent, leaving the escalated student in the room to continue raging, often destroying student and school property. It is not difficult to imagine the disruption to learning this method promotes. Research shows that by allowing children to escalate unchecked, negative behaviors are reinforced instead of being interrupted and reset as traditional corrective measures do.
More funding is essential to provide schools with safety teams, mental health access on campus and more aides in classrooms. We need safe zones where escalated students can deescalate without harming others, and we need mental health professionals, such as social workers, on campus and available to students.
In the meantime, we must stop pretending that we are “trauma-informed” and that the OSD behavior model is addressing student needs. Despite teachers’ increased use of positive language and generous reward systems, student retention, safety, quality of learning and classroom satisfaction have declined.
As a community we must call Ogden School District to accountability with their PBIS implementation. All our children deserve classrooms where their learning and safety is prioritized over keeping numbers in classrooms and collecting data. The student who is acting out deserves empathetic evidence-based interventions for their social, mental and cognitive challenges—not tokens and candy in the name of “positive” reinforcement.