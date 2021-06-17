We hear grave concerns from Republican politicians about federal budget deficits and debt in response to President Biden’s COVID-19 relief spending and The American Jobs Plan. The latter funds dilapidated infrastructure and other programs to build public capital and encourage private capital formation, including human capital. Federal debt, as a result of budget deficits, has been increasing consistently as a proportion of GDP since 2000. Deficit in any given year consists of interest payments and the excess of spending over revenues. Debt is the accumulation of deficits net of surpluses over a period of time.
Misinformation and lack of full information confuses many Americans. For example, many think that the federal government prints money to finance the debt — far from the truth. The Federal Reserve controls the money supply, including the currency, but it only replaces old worn out currency if needed.
Treasury issues securities, such as bonds, bills and notes of various durations, to finance deficit spending. Domestic and foreign investors buy these securities. The general public, including foreigners, held close to 78% of the debt in April (www.thebalance.com). Various institutions such as the Federal Reserve, mutual funds and state and local governments hold the Treasury debt. Among foreigners, China holds the most debt. Close to 22% of the debt is held by intragovernmental agencies such as Social Security Trust Fund, Medicare and Military Retirement Fund.
Republicans claim that this debt is burdening future generations. However, they do not balance their argument by taking into account the fact that if debt financing is used to assist unemployed Americans in recessions and/or depressions and to promote growth by increasing infrastructure investments including building human capital, it will provide benefits to future generations as well. Military campaigns under many administrations have also contributed to the deficits and debt; however, it is debatable which ones were and/or are beneficial to current and future generations.
President Franklin Roosevelt had a 1,048% increase in debt (www.thebalance.com) as a result of the Great Depression (1929-39). It benefited all subsequent generations. At the outset, President Barack Obama’s administration (2009-16) faced the Great Recession with financial meltdown. The debt financing contributed to the 74% increase in public debt. The recovery provided financial stability and benefited all Americans. The time to reduce the deficit is when the economy is growing robustly and facing no emergency of any kind.
President Reagan (1981-89), deficit and debt hawk, followed an unproven supply side policy of decreasing taxes on high income Americans hoping that it would stimulate economic growth and reduce deficit. It ended up increasing the debt by 186%. President Trump did not learn from the failed supply side policy of Reagan’s administration. Rather than increasing spending to deal with the pandemic of COVID-19, he reduced taxes on corporations and high-income Americans. Trump and GOP Republicans in Congress ignored any consideration of its effect on debt, increasing it by 33.1% over President Obama’s budget.
For President Biden’s administration, this is the best time to borrow money for combating recessionary impacts of COVID-19 and to finance public investment projects, since the real interest rate (adjusted for inflation) is almost negative. Inflation worries of some Americans and Republicans in Congress are also misguided when the real interest rate on debt is negative, and there are plenty of domestic and foreign savings to buy Treasury securities without an adverse impact on private capital markets. Most inflation forecasts for 2021 and 2022 are around 2% to 2.2%. In addition, the U.S. economy is economically sound and expected to grow robustly in 2021 and beyond. Fed Chairman Powell has indicated that he is ready to intervene to deal with inflation if necessary.
It is surprising that Republicans are suddenly concerned about President Biden’s spending proposals, especially the infrastructure proposal that seems to increase spending for developing public and private capital. Public capital, such as roads, bridges, water systems, electric grid, high-speed broadband and education, are essential for boosting productivity and economic growth. Economic growth greater than the interest rate is essential for offsetting the growth in debt.
Spread of misinformation rather than factual information about national debt confuses Americans about the relevance of the administration’s economic policies. It also misdirects them to take appropriate actions to promote their economic interests. The public benefits from public debt when used to fight recessions, depressions or other economic emergencies. Treasury securities are the safest investment for all investors. Alexander Hamilton, enthusiastic supporter of debt, called public debt a “national blessing” and a “powerful cement of our union.”