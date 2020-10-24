Normally in the workforce, employees who are not meeting expectations should not be promoted, especially when there is an exceptional candidate available for the position. Spencer Cox has not met expectations. But, the good news is that there is an outstanding candidate available to fill the role of governor. That candidate is Chris Peterson.
Chris Peterson understands the value of the voice of the public. He has pledged to listen and to stand up to protect our voice and our vote. He has been vocal in his opposition to the state Legislature’s and the Governor’s actions of gutting all three ballot initiatives approved by the voters in 2018.
Cox is out of touch with Utah values. More than 70% of Utahns support Utah ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA). Yet, Cox opposes giving women equality in the United States Constitution. In his stance against the ERA, Cox made it clear that he does not support our women and our families.
Peterson, on the other hand, supports equality for all. He not only supports it, he will fight for it. Peterson has specific plans to bring about full equality and improve the lives of women and men throughout the state.
As Cox led Utah’s coronavirus task force, protecting businesses has been prioritized over citizens. The state attempted to purchase large quantities of the unproven hydroxychloroquine treatment that has shown to be more dangerous than beneficial. When the state’s Twitter account from the coronavirus response tried to correct misinformation from the president, Cox demanded it be deleted. We wasted valuable taxpayer dollars on a COVID app with a tracking system that didn’t work. And, we contracted with a testing company that failed to meet federal standards.
Under Cox’s leadership on the task force, COVID cases in Utah have risen to dangerously high records — putting Utah among the worst in the nation. A healthy economy requires a healthy community. It’s that simple. As the numbers reach record levels and our hospitals are being overwhelmed, many are wondering what happened to this administration’s promise that we would protect the elderly and the vulnerable. I still care about the health and safety of parents, grandparents and those who may be compromised. Why doesn’t the current administration?
Chris Peterson cares. He has a concrete plan, based on science and the advice of medical experts, to lower our numbers and protect all members of our community. He recognizes that a statewide mask mandate, providing teachers sufficient critical personal protective equipment, adequate testing and contact tracing are all imperative for keeping our citizens healthy and getting everyone back to work and school. Again, you cannot have a healthy economy without healthy people.
Chris Peterson is running to lead our state and is an excellent candidate for the job. He is currently a professor of business law at the University of Utah. The secretary of defense has awarded him for working for the protection of military families. He served on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, recovering $12 billion for everyday Americans who were victims of illegal financial practices. That money went back into the pockets of people like you and me, thereby freeing it up for us to spend in our communities. His background proves his effectiveness of protecting citizens while supporting and uplifting the economy. He has and will continue to work for Utah families in all areas and on all issues — from health care to employment.
This election season is a job interview for the important position of Governor. After studying both candidates carefully, reviewing their past job performance and listening to their plans for the future, one candidate clearly stands out. Chris Peterson is standing up for Utah residents, Utah businesses and Utah values. Let’s stand up for him.