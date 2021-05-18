Everyone contributes to pollution: me, you, your mom, your employer, even those who work against pollution. You see all over the news stories about global warming and the massive effects of pollution. But most people still don’t understand how pollution could affect us in the future. The sad fact is: pollution could be humanity’s ultimate downfall. From our soil to our water, our world is falling apart around us as a result of the massive buildup of trash.
Our oceans suffer the worst with garbage buildup; the accumulation is now practically its own continent. The Great Pacific Garbage Patch has contributed to the decline of several species of fish and birds. With cleanup crews from around the world, we are slowly tackling this monstrosity and saving those who dwell within our oceans. Without the fish within our oceans, we lose a major food supply for ourselves. It may sound selfish, but without the ocean we would be struggling to survive.
Our soil struggles just as much as the ocean, from constant littering to industrial waste. Wild animals suffer from the carelessness of humans. It is quite common to see videos online of a racoon, for example, getting its head stuck in a jar of peanut butter, or other animals in distress as a result of careless litter.
Contaminants from improper waste disposal spread into our soils. Even the smallest amount of soil contaminants can completely ruin all the food produced in a soil region. The contaminants build off the soil and will eventually spread more and more. This puts us and animals at an incredibly high risk for extinction and starvation.
One of the most dangerous forms of pollution is often invisible: air pollution. Air pollution can come from burning fossil fuels, carbon emissions, and even mold and pollen. While air quality clearly affects human health, it also affects plants and animals. Toxins like mercury settle on plants and pollute their water. Then animals eat these pollutants, which can affect their overall health, including fertility.
Situations like these are just one of the few reasons why pollution is hazardous to humans and wildlife. It is beyond vital as a species that we try to better ourselves and the environment. We are at risk for extinction and at risk for the entire world around us coming apart. If we are the most intelligent species, it is our responsibility to take care of this planet and its inhabitants. We must do everything in our power to do so.