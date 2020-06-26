The protests sweeping across the country are calling for changes to the policies and practices of police departments. Without question, all police departments should examine the way they operate and should change what they need to in order to promote fairness and justice. But that won’t be enough. Prosecutors should also examine the way they operate.
In some ways, prosecutors are the key decision makers in the criminal court. Their charging decisions and plea offers are the greatest factors that impact sentencing. Fair prosecutors realize that a tempered use of this power produces justice and fairness by balancing the competing interests of victims, defendants and society as a whole. Unfortunately, this principle can sometimes be neglected under the crushing weight of large caseloads. Elected prosecutors must adopt policies and procedures to ensure that this does not happen.
Elected prosecutors must pay attention to office culture and must make justice and fairness the highest priority. A prosecution office can have the most fair and just policies in the world, but those policies will accomplish nothing if the conduct and attitude of the staff are inconsistent with the policies. Because of the nature of constantly dealing with the worst of what humanity has to offer, cynicism can creep into a prosecution office if its leader is not vigilant. Cynicism leads to cutting corners and losing focus on what really matters. Leaders must make it clear that they will not tolerate the racist or sexist language and conduct that can come from cynicism.
Everyone likes to be rewarded for their work, and prosecutors are no different. Elected prosecutors can capitalize on this tendency by rewarding attorneys for promoting justice and fairness. This requires a leader to explicitly make it clear that what is important is justice and fairness, not just convictions and long sentences. Of course, these words must be backed up with action. Prosecutors should be evaluated on how diligent they are in honoring constitutional rights and crafting fair plea bargains. This can be emphasized by formal evaluations and by what prosecutors are asked about and commended for in informal conversations. Prosecutors should receive as much praise for dismissing a questionable case as they get for securing a major conviction.
Admittedly, it can be hard to shift the emphasis from the excitement of trial to the less visible practice of making fair resolutions. That makes it even more important to ensure that displays of fairness and proportionality are recognized. Fortunately, most prosecutors signed up not just because they liked competition, but because they wanted to pursue justice.
Elected prosecutors should also adopt policies that allow for a second look at cases. In any organization, errors will occur. Thus, it is important for prosecution offices to have a way to review cases for unfairness or injustice. A growing number of prosecutors’ offices have formed conviction integrity units, but this number is still too small. Even the best prosecutors can experience tunnel vision, so it is crucial that an independent panel be able to review credible claims of wrongful conviction.
For an office that is not used to these policies, change can be difficult. But it is absolutely crucial. As the U.S. Supreme Court observed in the 1935 case of Berger v. United States: “The [prosecutor] is the representative not of an ordinary party to a controversy, but of a sovereign whose obligation to govern impartially is as compelling as its obligation to govern at all; and whose interest, therefore, in a criminal prosecution is not that it shall win a case, but that justice shall be done.”