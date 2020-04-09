“Please keep your arms and legs inside at all times and enjoy the ride,” the announcer would say before each roller coaster ride would begin. When I was younger, I can’t tell you how many times I heard this and it didn’t even phase me.
On. Off. On. Off. On. Off.
Repeat.
Repeat.
Repeat.
Over and over again, my siblings and I would hear this phrase and enjoy the thrill … without throwing up.
I can still hear this announcement, but now it’s used to help me navigate the constant daily, if not hourly, ups and downs of transitioning to online learning as the “go back to school” date continues to push closer to the end of May.
It’s chaos and organization all mixed into one. What is working and not working for me?
Working: the thrill of still connecting with my students through video conferencing, conversations with parents, administration, colleagues, and the support for whatever is needed.
Not working: working long hours on end without a break. Seriously! In the school building, I would have natural breaks, lunches, preparation time, etc., that allowed me to stop.
It is a sensational experience to learn and connect with students online! However, I’m not as young as I once was. The constant on and off feeling and doing this repeatedly as in my younger roller coaster riding days ...
Is. Getting. To. Me!
Repeating long days that have no built in breaks and structure consumed my first week of online learning. However, I’m taking control of my time this second week in and building structure into my work day.