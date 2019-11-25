You are cordially invited to help save the earth by standing up and speaking out at an Ogden City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, in the Municipal Bldg., 2549 Washington Blvd. The Community Renewable Energy Act (HB 411) enables cities to opt-in for 100% renewable energy sources by 2030. The council is inviting your input on their decision. Whether or not Ogden participates will be the subject of the meeting. The deadline to commit is Dec. 31.
One in four Americans now live in communities that have committed to transitioning to 100% renewable energy. California, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Maine, Hawaii, and Washington State are already committed. Utah cities that have committed to a 100% renewable energy future include Salt Lake City, Holladay, Park City, Moab and others.
These trying times are a hardship for us all – especially during this busy holiday shopping season. Who has time to attend a 2-hour meeting on a cold winter’s night? Why can’t the City Council just do their job and figure all this stuff out for us? That’s what they’re paid to do, right? If only it was that easy.
Your city councillors are even now studying the impossibly complicated economics of financing Ogden’s projected power grid for 2030. Is it even possible to provide heat and light for our entire community with 100% renewable sources? How much is that going to cost?
Gee, I dunno. How much will it cost planet earth to keep on burning fossil fuels like coal, oil, and natural gas to produce electricity? How’s that working out for you now?
HB 411 is an investment in the future. If you believe our species is doomed to extinction–feel free to skip this long, boring meeting. And if you don’t have kids–the future is irrelevant, right? By all means, just Netflix and chill.
Other citizens must be thinking, “Gosh, I’d like to participate in democracy at it’s most fundamental level ... but family together time is precious to us. Especially early in the evening, when parents are home from work and kids are home from school.”
That’s what I’m saying. focus on your family’s future–now–before it’s too late. I can’t think of anything more relevant to ensuring that your gene pool is assured a bright future of clear skies, fresh air, and clean water than joining the 100% renewable energy future: ASAP.
What could be more educational–plus an amazing bonding opportunity–than taking the whole family to a City Council meeting? What a chance to show off the nascent public speaking skills of your darlings! If Greta Thunburg can lecture the United Nations, your kid can address the Ogden City Council. This is your chance to speak truth to power.
All that’s required is that you stand up, state your name, and whether you are for or against committing to a 100% renewable energy future. That’s it. Your job is done. You don’t even have to stay for the rest of the meeting. Now off to Farr’s and ice cream cones for everybody! You’ve done your civic duty, helped save the earth, and richly deserve this reward. Citizens of the future will appreciate your service.