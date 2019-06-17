“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness … we had everything before us, we had nothing before us.” — “A Tale of Two Cities” by Charles Dickens.
By John Patterson
I saw the announcement for Tabish for mayor, and I am encouraged to see a local Ogden businessman running for mayor. There are two Ogden cities: the one we have under the current administration — shrinking economic development, high taxes and high crime, and the Ogden we could have under the leadership of Dan Tabish — meteoric economic growth, lower taxes and lower crime, all of which will provide a healthy and safe environment for Ogden’s families and businesses to thrive.
Having someone with proven business acumen and vision in office is exactly what the families and businesses that call Ogden home deserve. I have watched Ogden move backwards for nearly eight years now and see that others have finally decided enough is enough. During the current administrations’ almost eight years in office, I have seen taxes rise with no signs that it will subside. With all of these higher taxes, I have often asked myself, “What is this administration doing to make life better for the people of Ogden?” The answer is “nothing,” and, in fact, “less than nothing.”
According to the recent census, the average paycheck for the people living and working in Ogden is lower than the majority of the rest of the state. This is due to anemic job growth relative to the rest of Utah. I just don’t see any new construction or new businesses bustling around the city like I do when I am driving through Layton, Kaysville, Salt Lake, etc. It seems like every city is booming except ours. In fact, I have observed a rapid decline over the last eight years as businesses close and vacant retail space is everywhere.
One of the most shocking aspects of the current administration is how much they have raised their own pay, while delivering nothing and, in fact, reversing the success they inherited. The current mayoral administration has nearly doubled their pay since they came into office, while our first responders are surviving on wages that have been at or nearly the same as they were 10 years ago. Perhaps this administration giving themselves a pay raise was one of the reasons they have raised our taxes. How are we supposed to fight crime in this city when we can’t afford to pay enough to attract our bravest men and women to come to the city and serve with honor and distinction? Without public safety, nothing can thrive. We need to hire and retain the best first responders for the families and businesses in Ogden.
As prior CAO, I was present for the boom.
Ogden needs leadership that will focus on growth, spend our tax dollars wisely, and reduce crime in the city by making first responders a priority. Good business decisions will be good for Ogden, and I for one can’t wait to see this kind of change. Good luck Dan Tabish!