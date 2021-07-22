In the Southwest U.S., one of the driest regions in America, we’re no strangers to drought. Water scarcity is at the core of our existence. It’s only with proper management of fresh water in states like Utah, Nevada and Arizona that we can sustain large populations with rapid population growth.
A rapidly changing climate poses significant challenges for water security. Even in a decadeslong drought, 2021 is gearing up to be our warmest year on record. My home of Salt Lake City reached a record high temperature of 107 degrees back on June 14; Denver experienced three continuous days of 100 degrees, and Phoenix reached 115 at the same time.
With these record-setting temperatures comes our driest year on record, as well. Lake Mead, the nation’s largest reservoir and the source of fresh water for 25 million people, has dropped to its lowest recorded level since it was filled. It appears that the government is likely to declare a water shortage there. That is only going to get worse.
People aren’t usually worried about water scarcity. They think it won’t affect them. They see the rivers in their state flowing and think that everything is fine.
They’re wrong. While it might look fine now, we had a poor winter with less snow than usual. Snow is a huge source of water for us. When the snow melts, it refills our reservoirs. Without this additional resource available, the drought is only worse. As well, the Southwestern monsoon season has been less than average, with little rain to alleviate the drought. A flowing river may become a dry gulch here in the Southwest — it’s unpredictable. Our water sources can’t be treated as infinite.
Water shortages affect every level: social, political and economical. In Arizona, agriculture is a $23.3 billion industry with 138,000 jobs. As water becomes scarcer, agriculture will be the first to face cuts. This, coupled with a drought, means fewer crops are produced, farmers lose their jobs and the land is left fallow. This would impact not just Arizona but all of the Southwest.
Conservation efforts are needed now more than ever to ensure we can continue living in the Southwest. While there are restrictions on watering for commercial property and even cutbacks in watering for agricultural purposes, we as citizens need to step it up. If we don’t increase our conservation efforts, the federal government will. Southwestern states could begin seeing severe federal restrictions similar to municipal restrictions implemented in California, where cities like Healdsburg are restricting daily water usage to 74 gallons per resident.
We have a chance to prevent this. You can take action by watering your lawns less — the average ¼-acre lawn uses 3,000 gallons of water each watering — or planting drought-hearty, native plants instead of popular Kentucky bluegrass. Install water-wise, high-efficiency rotary head sprinklers, take shorter showers, shut off your faucets when you’re brushing your teeth and the like.
You can also look into what your local government is offering to help with. States like Utah have started offering rebates for water-wise purchases of items like toilets, smart controllers for sprinkler systems and even rebates for renovating the landscaping of your yard.
We’re at a tipping point. We must act if we want to continue living the way we do in the American Southwest. It’s our responsibility to be stewards of this land for generations to come. That can only happen if we work together.