All citizens of Utah should be worried, if not shocked, by the exclusion of Jan Garbett and any other legitimate candidates from the ballot for the upcoming election. Her exclusion by state official is disturbing, if not deplorable and dangerous. That action should be rethought, reversed and corrected, for several reasons.
Her exclusion was unnecessary. The main reason for requiring certain candidates to gather 28,000 signatures in order to get their name on the ballot is to demonstrate that they can effectively run an appealing campaign. Garbett submitted 20,000 signatures in a timely fashion. Shouldn’t 20,000 signatures be good enough, especially under our current extraordinary circumstances? One would certainly think so. Garbett is a well-qualified, campaign-proven candidate. Where’s the harm in letting her, and other similar candidates, have their names on the ballot this year?
Second, this decision was completely out of step with our current time of crisis. In every other walk of life — in business, education, health care, religion, sports, and even in funerals and taxes — adjustments have been made. Income tax deadlines have been extended. Olympic Games have been postponed. Rules of all kinds have been adjusted to suit the needs of this hour. But in refusing to accept Garbett’s timely submission of over 20,000 signatures before the deadline had expired, state officials offered no work-arounds or extensions. No accommodations were made. No one even considered pushing back the date a little for the upcoming primary. But what’s the rush? Why slam this door shut?
Well, perhaps because it was self-serving. Denying additional contenders, who would increase diversity to the pool of electable candidates, benefits those already in power. Ideally, politicians should be trusted. They are “officials.” Officers are called officers because they have been given duties. The word “officer” comes from the Latin word “officium,” meaning respect for others and allegiance to official duties. Self-serving actions are, thus, the polar opposite of official conduct. Like all trusted fiduciaries, politicians should eschew self-dealing and self-interested decisions.
Moreover, this action was not logical. State officials imposed the requirement of social distancing. That requirement led to the restriction that signatures could not be collected by personal contacting, while it was obvious that other methods were much more expensive, less effective and needed more time. And yet, the state election officials felt powerless to extend the deadline or reduce the required number of signatures. But if state officials had the power to create the problem in the first place, they logically also have the power to cure the problem, and to be fair.
Instead, their action was unfair and discriminatory. Excluding Garbett from the ballot creates an excluded class. What if government officials had said that you personally won’t get counted in the 2020 census because census gatherers can’t collect census data face-to-face? For the 2020 census, every effort has been made to include everyone who wants to be included. To act otherwise in either case would be discriminatory and unfair.
In addition, it was unkind. The essence of administration and diplomacy is respect. Those in power especially need to extend kindness to all. It is the essence of arrogance to dismissively slam the door in other people’s face. That behavior does not belong on school playgrounds, let alone in the halls of governance.
This closing of the ballot box to certain candidates is un-American. It is unconstitutional to abridge the rights of citizens to vote. The preamble states the spirit of the law of this land. It is that “we, the people” have established our government “in order to form a more perfect union,” allowing participation by “we the people.” It is not our way to impair fundamental voting rights or opportunities to run for office, as has happened here.
Finally, the exclusion of Jan Garbett is sad. It has devalued my vote, your vote and everyone’s vote. Whatever your vote is worth today, it is worth less now than it was worth a week ago. While this is bad news, the good news is that it can all be fixed quickly with the simple stroke of a pen, unlike other intractable maladies we are courageously facing these days.
The game of politics is deadly serious. And the name of that game is name recognition. All politicians live and die by their name. And the game of the name begins with getting one’s name on the ballot. Whenever that door is unfairly or illegally closed, it’s game over for all of us.