With the deadline for municipal candidate filings growing ever closer, we need to reach out to those principled individuals that would take our community leadership to a new level. In Utah, whether you are a Democrat, an independent or a Republican, the election cycle’s rallying cry for the last 25 years has been “they don’t listen to me.”
It is funny how once a “representative” is elected, their hearing becomes quite restricted and they are no longer interested in hearing from the people that elected them. Oftentimes, they are too busy following their own agenda of softening, or eliminating, the laws and regulations that keep their business concerns in check. Other times, they are doing the bidding of the special interests that line their pockets, also providing them perks the rest of us could not afford.
Utah’s “one party” politics has thrown accountability out the window, as few politicians see the need for responsible behavior. Issues like food tax, denied health care, election fraud lies, irresponsible public health policy and perky compensation packages are quickly forgiven by a shell-shocked public.
As we move forward, the new election cycle rallying cry should be “accountability,” at all levels of government. Municipal leaders need to repair crumbling infrastructure before dumping millions of dollars into new pet projects. County leaders should address poor spending practices and curb runaway compensation packages for senior officials.
State leaders need to focus on lowering the cost of higher education, expanding health care to Utah families and promoting a living wage that lifts individuals out of poverty. Our federal leaders need to stop pandering to partisan politics and work for unified solutions to the nation’s problems. Those that promoted election fraud lies should be held responsible for their actions, as well as those that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.
These elected leaders took a solemn oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, both foreign and domestic,” not just when it was politically convenient. I hope that the new administration will work diligently to quell the tide of “hate speech” that has washed over our nation. America’s greatest attribute is in our ability for serious self-reflection and correcting our course for the betterment of all.
Most of all, we need community leaders that will act responsibly, collecting the genuine needs of their community and funneling those concerns up the appropriate chain for action. Bad ideas get into play through inaction and indifference, and our children and grandchildren need to know that someone actually cared about their future. A withering nation filled with hate and corruption, is no way to reward subsequent generations.
Please, rise up and take the time to get involved with your community; find ways to improve its direction and development. Either through your voice, vote or community action, each one of you can be the architect of our future state. We need leaders without business agendas that will put the good of their community ahead of personal gain. All it might take to get them to run is an encouraging word from you and the support to see their race through to election. If not you, then who?