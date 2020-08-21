If you saw an ad with Mickey Mouse ears, Cinderella’s castle and Goofy on it, you might be forgiven if you assumed it was Disney sponsored. That’s how we felt encountering the recent ads for “Latter-day Saints for Trump!” The logo’s font is eerily similar to the Church’s, and, as of this writing, faces of prominent members like Orrin Hatch are superimposed on top of a shot of the Salt Lake Temple that’s straight out of the Ensign. To join? Send them a text that simply says, “LDS.” All paid for by the Trump campaign. The picture of the temple has since been removed, but an LDS Church sponsored vibe still remains.
As members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we find this piggybacking on the church’s brand deeply offensive, bordering on sacrilege. This group is not affiliated with the LDS Church as it does not officially endorse, promote or oppose political parties, candidates or platforms. Using the Salt Lake City Temple in order to “energize Latter-day Saints communities across the country to re-elect President Donald Trump” is a gross misuse of the name and principles of the church, not to mention a deeply problematic blurring of church and state.
This presents a clear mismatch between the ideals of the church and the behavior of its members. In an article entitled “A Response to the ‘Latter-day Saints for Trump’ Rally in Mesa, Arizona,” the authors write:
“President Trump is the antithesis of so much the Latter-day Saints community believes. Servant leadership, kindness, honesty, acceptance, family, and respect for all are core tenets of who we are and what we stand for. ... The harm he does to our civic culture outweighs any policy benefits we might temporarily gain.”
In a 2018 survey, 44% of baby boomers approved of the job Trump has done compared to just 27% of millennials. While millennials are taught in church pews to live with honesty, chastity and humility, to welcome the stranger, and to assist the poor and needy, they see many members supporting a man who doesn’t model these principles.
In a time when hypocrisy is a major reason why the Church’s retention rates are declining (57% for millennials and Generation X combined), it’s imperative that we distance ourselves from someone for whom lying comes as easily as breathing. Recent research on why people leave their religion has found the importance of Credibility Enhancing Displays (CREDs) or the extent to which those around you consistently live their professed ideals. The researchers measured the strength of these CREDs with seven questions, wherein the participants could answer on a scale of 1 (“to no extent at all”) to 7 (“to an extreme extent”). Questions included things like, “To what extent did your caregiver(s) engage in religious volunteer or charity work?” and “To what extent did your caregiver(s) avoid harming others because their religion taught them so?”
The study found that the more a person was surrounded by people who claimed to live their religious ideals, but who failed to carry out those behaviors in practice, the more likely the person was to leave their childhood religion. In Jana Riess’ deeply insightful “The Next Mormons,” the most popular reason millennials cite for leaving the LDS church is because of a distrust of church leadership. In short, perceived hypocrisy and lies drive people out of organized religion.
As a millennial and a Gen Xer, we are disheartened to see LDS iconography and branding used in such a completely inappropriate and unethical way. It promotes a culture of hypocrisy and erodes trust among our LDS peers. Party loyalty cannot justify Trump’s Pinocchio level of dishonesty and we urge anyone who respects the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to make their objections known. Our faith believes in being honest, true, chaste, benevolent, virtuous, and in doing good to all people. This should be our political code as well.