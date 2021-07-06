Can we be done with the hoax? If you fell for it, that’s fine, no one’s going to blame or judge you for it. Plenty of smart people fell for it. But now that the evidence is growing steadily, year after year, about the true nature of things, I urge you to drop the pretense and join with us in being part of the solution.
The hoax, of course, is that climate change is fake. Or that it’s a natural part of our planet’s cycles. But look around: This isn’t natural! It’s real! We’re in the middle of the worst drought known to man in this region — the worst for at least for the last 1,200 years, and probably for far longer. Science has been settled for decades now — despite strident claims to the contrary — that carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas that traps heat. And that due to our emissions, we are trapping a lot of extra heat. We are starting to see some of its worst effects begin with this drought, not to mention the floods, fires and hurricanes we now see every year, all across the country.
Faced with such a huge prospect, many people will want to continue in denial, or give in to despair. I urge you to do neither. Instead, look for proactive steps to take to make a difference. If you drive around in a pickup truck, trade it in for a sedan or a hybrid. If you can work from home — or take a job with a shorter commute — do it. If you have a 401(k), call your fund’s manager and tell them you want out of fossil fuel companies right away. Write your congresspeople demanding change and accountability. Write a letter to the editor. Let your elected representatives know where you stand.
The biggest and easiest step you can take, though, is coming up very soon. At the next meeting of Ogden’s City Council, on July 6 at 6 p.m., they will discuss if they want to continue the city on the path to 100% clean energy. Later, at the following Council Meeting on June 13, they will vote on an “interlocal agreement” for the CREA (Community Renewable Energy Act), which will prove decisive for deciding how we want our homes and businesses to be powered for the next 30-plus years. And, it’s never been easier to attend these meetings: They are on Zoom still. Just go online to the City’s website, and find it at https://www.ogdencity.com/1951/_2021. Join with me at the next two City Council meetings, urging them to vote “Yes” on the interlocal agreement — which is a vote for clean energy, the planet and our children’s future.