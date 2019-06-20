The Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation recently weighed in on Utah’s ongoing dialogue about tax reform. Their headline conclusion is that Utah should impose a sales tax on more of the services performed in the state. But, we should recognize that the report is, at least in part, the Foundation’s effort to use Utah to promote their own agenda more than it is an objective analysis of our situation. The Tax Foundation believes that all states should tax the purchase of services. The report’s author revealed their bias and agenda stating in the June 5 Salt Lake Tribune, “Often you need a first mover on something like this. You need a state to be willing to take that plunge. Utah seems uniquely positioned to take that first step.”
Do we really want to be the Tax Foundation’s “first mover” to “take that plunge?”
Imposing a new sales tax on almost all service purchases that Utahns make is a broad and expensive proposition.
Shouldn’t we first ask these three questions?
First, is there really a revenue problem that warrants imposing new taxes on Utah citizens? That question remains largely unanswered in the report. While first conceding that “tax collections are robust,” it then offers up reasons for the tax hike proposal, including an “imbalance” among the “three-legged stool” of income, property and sales taxes. Missing is any discussion about why these changing percentages should be considered a problem. Perhaps worse, these percentage changes over time are characterized in the report as “Utah’s Eroding Sales Tax Base.” Such headline grabbers are blatantly misleading. The report largely ignores the reality that the volume of taxable transactions, and the sales tax collection itself, has grown, and is growing dramatically year by year – faster than population growth and inflation. Utah’s sales tax base is simply not “eroding.” Quite the opposite is the truth.
Second, does the proposed sales tax expansion really address the core problem? Or does it mask it? Gov. Herbert, Speaker Wilson, and Sen. Hemmert recently acknowledged that budget inflexibility is their real problem – the fact that all income tax revenues are restricted to public and higher education and close to a third of general fund revenues are restricted to specific uses, leaving them less latitude in funding other state priorities. The Foundation report also acknowledges this to be the real problem. The easy solution seems to be to simply raise more tax funds in unrestricted accounts. Easy for lawmakers.
But, hard for those who will have to pay it and implement it.
So, here is the third vital question: Why can we not address the question of budget flexibility rather than just imposing new taxes in unrestricted accounts?
Finally, the Foundation report uses the same language that Utah policymakers have used – “tax modernization.” This is interpreted to mean that since the sales tax was first imposed in the 1930s, Utahns' spending patterns have expanded from mostly taxable goods to include many services – some of which are taxed already, and some which are not.
Let’s ask ourselves a fourth final question: Does “modernization” in Utah really mean that we must tax everything?