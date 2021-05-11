Imagine, for a moment, you are in charge of water conservation efforts for your country. Imagine everyone will do what you say — politics and individual human choice don’t matter. If you were able to consult with experts (hydrologists, engineers, architects, etc.), you could construct plans to employ every method of water conservation we know of, and your country wouldn’t have to ever face drought or running out of clean water.
Now imagine someone from a developing country is given the same task. They get the last say in how their country deals with water. In a developing country, water supply and management is crucial to bringing in money, and water conservation takes away from development. So how would their priorities differ from yours? Developing countries are just that: developing. To their citizens, rising out of poverty and improving living conditions will take priority over making certain water is not wasted. In fact, wasting, or even polluting, water may be acceptable byproducts of focusing on other types of progress. Do you think these countries should have to work on sustainability while living conditions are considerably worse than those of the developed world? If you think it’s complicated, you’re right.
Reaching the point where water is exclusively sustainably used, even if we limit the scope to the U.S., will take a very long time. Unlike in the prior scenario, in real life there are many people who collectively are in charge of water conservation in your country, area, town and neighborhood. These people are constrained by budgets, existing infrastructure and opposition, and that is if they’re interested in making an effort toward conservation at all.
Opposition to water conservation can take many forms. Politicians may not push for conservation, citizens may protest and corporations often do what will be most profitable in the short term. And citizens don’t have to be actively opposed to sustainability to contribute to the problem. People waste ridiculous amounts of water doing everything from overwatering and leaving faucets on, to even wasting food and throwing out clothes. Lifestyles in developed countries lead to more water waste than those in developing countries, even those that are exhausting their water resources, like China.
However, there is hope. China has undergone rapid development and environmental change in recent years. With vast pollution and sustainability crises on its hands, China has started to address many environmental concerns, including how it approaches water conservation. James West, in his article “Here’s Why China Cares More About Climate Change Than Congress Does,” points out that the environment matters to Chinese citizens, and gives several examples of how the government is politically motivated to make things better. Committing to shutting down coal plants, curbing hydrofluorocarbon use and making other plans to combat climate change are just a few of the ways the Chinese government has shown themselves to be serious about conservation efforts.
So, with all the challenges facing water conservation, what do you do? Well, you can’t do much around the world, but you can curb your own household water waste and use your voice to represent your community. Much like any other matter in a system like ours, your votes, your voice and whatever time you can give will be what shape the actions and agenda of those who can make big differences.