On Jan. 6, the Capitol was stormed by some of President Trump’s followers. In response, many government leaders, especially Republicans, are talking about uniting the country.
But what can unite us?
Are we required to unite behind the new president, Joe Biden? Does that mean surrendering conservative principles and fully supporting his more progressive agenda?
Are we to unite by simply moving on? Does that mean forgiving those responsible for Jan. 6’s insurrection without holding them accountable?
What is it that unites us as Americans?
I suggest three uniting forces:
The Constitution of the United States and the rule of law. No matter our political leanings or our policy preferences, adherence and loyalty to the Constitution ought to be foremost for each American citizen. We don’t unite behind a person, even a president. Our unifying cause is our commitment to democracy and fairness.
It appears that our current president incited an attack on Congress. According to the Constitution, he has failed in his leadership. If an investigation provides evidence that the president is accountable, we need to unite in our commitment that no one is above the law.
Republican leaders can help unite the country by their commitment to the constitutional limits of presidential power. That will do more to move our country forward than pretending it didn’t happen, misplacing blame, or offering platitudes of unity.
Truth.Misinformation and conspiracy theories are not new, but they have become much more mainstream. There are many people who sincerely don’t know what to believe. There are more who are convinced that their favorite websites and their favorite politicians have the truth, even when it runs counter to available evidence. President Trump has stirred up division by feeding his supporters a steady stream of lies, most recently that this election was not legitimate. Belief in conspiracy theories promotes tribalism, hate, and extremism.
We need to acknowledge that believing lies isn’t a political opinion. Being fact checked isn’t censorship. Misinformation is, in fact, dangerous. We need to work harder to find the truth through reputable news sources. Elected officials have a tremendous responsibility to promote the truth.
Sen. Mitt Romney said, “The best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is by telling them the truth. That is the burden, and the duty, of leadership.”
Love.In a speech at Brigham Young University, Arthur C. Brooks said, “America is developing a ‘culture of contempt’ — a habit of seeing people who disagree with us not as merely incorrect or misguided but as worthless.”
Often, elected officials and political pundits talk in terms of battling enemies when they should be discussing policy differences. Political issues are approached with winners and losers instead of compromise. Worse yet, the “other” political party is referred to as if they are enemies of America. We are not enemies. We are Americans.
According to Brooks, “Civility is a hopelessly low standard for us as Americans. … If we are going to beat the problem of contempt, we are going to need something more radical than civility — something that speaks to our heart’s true desire. We need love, which was defined by Saint Thomas Aquinas as ‘to will the good of the other.’”
To unify as a country, we don’t have to agree on policies, but we must assume the best of one another. We can recognize humanity, faith, intelligence, and education in each other. We can replace condescension, condemnation, and contempt with generosity, grace, and goodwill.
On Jan. 6, just before rioters violently stormed the Capitol, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke about commitment to the rule of law, truth, and overcoming hostility. “Self-government, my colleagues, requires a shared commitment to the truth and a shared respect for the ground rules of our system. We cannot keep drifting apart into two separate tribes with a separate set of facts and separate realities, with nothing in common except our hostility towards each other and mistrust for the few national institutions that we all still share.”
If we want to move forward in unity as a country, we don’t need to agree more or have loyalty to the president or any other person or party. What we need is loyalty to the Constitution which includes accountability for lawbreaking and insurrection, a respect for the truth, and a desire to love others regardless of their political positions.
Megan Rawlins Woods is a graduate of BYU, a wife, mother of five, and a member of Mormon Women for Ethical Government.