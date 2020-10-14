Weber State University’s Olene S. Walker Institute of Politics & Public Service is embarking on the next phase of its mission to promote knowledge of how America’s democratic system works while also empowering individuals with the information they need to be fully engaged citizens.
To expand its reach, the leadership of the Walker Institute has been restructured: where there was once one director, now there are two.
Devin Wiser will assume the role of executive director. He will also represent the university as Weber State’s executive director of government relations. Devin served northern Utah most recently as chief of staff for Congressman Rob Bishop.
Leah Murray, WSU’s Brady Distinguished Presidential Professor of Political Science, will serve as academic director, handling student engagement and civic education programming as she continues to teach political science courses.
The institute will create a full cadre of educational experiences that will help support a thriving community of citizens. This will include reintroducing the Political Leadership Institute, which trains northern Utah citizens on the process of taking part in party caucuses, running for office and becoming leaders in the political sphere. In concert with local governments, we will also resume the Citizens Academy, which provides the information necessary for local citizens to understand what their city governments are doing.
We plan to promote civic learning through old and new media. We will host forums that address current topics of pressing concern as well as explore larger issues of perennial interest such as ethics and term limits. We will continue to host events on campus but plan to broaden our reach in the community with activities at various venues throughout Weber and Davis counties.
To help prepare citizens to capably meet the challenges of modern-day America, the Walker Institute will add academic courses through WSU’s Division of Online & Continuing Education. Currently, dozens of Weber State students and community members are learning together about elections in a free course titled “Politics and People: Election 2020.” Participants are examining why and how people vote and to what extent a person’s vote matters in nationwide elections. Experts and professors in various fields, including journalism, history and political science, are leading weekly discussions. The 14-week course will be offered each year during the election season.
The Walker Institute will also help local government agencies meet the professional development demands of their employees. Many times, people become public servants without all the necessary training to conduct their work well. Training is often out of reach, either due to travel or cost. We will coordinate with agencies creating curricula that meet their staff needs within their resources.
Weber State has been recognized as a Voter Friendly Campus and will continue with robust programming dedicated to voter registration, voter education and voter mobilization. The Walker Institute is committed to its collaboration with campus partners to help all students fully invest in the republic in which they live and pledge allegiance.
As an open-enrollment institution, Weber State is unique among universities in meeting the needs of a diverse community. We take students from all walks of life with varying educational backgrounds and help them progress ever upward in pursuit of their personal and professional goals.
At the same time, the Walker Institute has a great opportunity to help students become engaged community citizens. To enhance that effort, we will expand our internship program. Giving students opportunities to see the political world up-close can be transformative, so we plan to increase those experiences both locally and in Washington, D.C.
The institute proudly bears the name of its founder, former Utah Gov. Olene Walker. Her two great loves were politics and education. In her honor, the institute will begin to promote connections and foster civics in local elementary and secondary schools. We will host mock elections, policy summits, legislative hearings and more. The Walker Institute is excited to mentor the next generation of political leaders.
The Walker Institute was created and remains committed to being Utah’s northern hub for political thought and action. We will construct a respectful space where students, community, business, military and political leaders from all backgrounds can interact, share ideas and engage in robust dialogue about those ideas.
Olene Walker was a highly energized history maker and bold thinker; her namesake institute can and will follow her lead!