I grew up my entire life with only two options at mealtime: take it or leave it. So, I took what was given and didn’t ask questions. But would you be surprised if I told you that the very same food we consume so blindly is the reason for rampant disease, environmental chaos, animal abuse and so much more? I was.
To date, there are over 300,000 edible plants, 5 trillion known recipes, and nearly 29 different types of food that coinhabit this Earth. When you walk into the grocery store you are bombarded by hundreds of different things to eat. And yet with all this food so readily available, still no one really notices the things they eat over and over again. If you disagree, I invite you to think about the last meal you had and ask yourself if you ever stopped to think about where it came from.
Factory farming by definition is the industrialization of agriculture. Over the last 20 years, we have significantly improved our nation’s efficiency in producing goods. By doing away with the traditional local farm, we were able to replace bodies with robots, and we found innovative ways to cut back on cost while simultaneously maximizing profit. This worked for a while, both satisfying the American appetite and benefiting the pocketbook of large corporations. However, with impressive advancements also came grave consequences.
One such advancement centers around the confinement of farm animals in order to minimize space, thus cutting back on the amount of money spent on a large plot of land. Poultry houses, in specific, can house up to 20,000 chickens at a time, making it impossible for them to move around. Many are trampled to death. Similarly, cattle are forced into small pens just big enough for them to stand and fed a constant stream of antibiotics to combat diseases. Having such little room, they are forced to eat their manure as it piles up. Many only live to see one month before they are slaughtered and replaced. Furthermore, the antibiotics often mutate in their bodies, alternating their genetic makeup. This creates numerous, deadly strains of foodborne illnesses, many of which are overlooked and dumped into food because of very few regulations regarding sanitary work conditions.
Meanwhile, air pollution skyrockets. Nearly 6 billion tons of greenhouse gases are produced by the waste of these farms, a number that has since increased. To put this number into perspective, this carbon footprint is about the size of France. Because the livers of the cattle can’t process antibiotics, they produce a gas that is harmful to the environment.
While some argue that the cost of the system far outweighs the disadvantages, these economic reasons are still minute in comparison to the ethical dilemmas, because for as long as humans have walked this earth, disaster has followed. One after the next. By destroying what little planet we have left by poorly managing the way we produce, we are no longer just creating a problem, but becoming it.