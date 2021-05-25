Lumber is among the pandemic’s most recent economic victims, with demand dramatically outpacing supply. Although lumber experienced a sudden drop in production during the COVID shutdown, production quickly recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Higher demand, rather than lower supply, seems to be the primary cause for the current lumber shortage. The market will eventually sort itself out, but not without considerable impact to consumers.
Consumer demand can change relatively quickly; but most companies cannot increase their capacities quickly. Increasing capacity often requires purchasing additional equipment, which must be produced first; hiring more workers; altering contacts with suppliers and customers; etc. In the case of lumber, increasing capacity also means acquiring additional forested land and developing plans for sustainable harvesting. Furthermore, benefiting from increasing capacity requires coordination up and down the supply chain. With such significant costs, companies only increase capacity if they anticipate that demand will remain higher than current capacity.
Economics intuition tells us that the cost typically increases until demand and supply become balanced. Indeed, the price of the lumber commodity (listed on NASDAQ as LBS) has risen around 400% over the last year. Other building materials have experienced similar supply shortages but have not seen the same increase in price. Lumber is the most significant “bottleneck” and thus experiences the greatest price adjustment. Those people most able and willing to pay the premium of higher lumber prices will get the lumber they need soonest. Those wanting lower prices must wait a while until the supply increases and/or the demand decreases.
There will be several consequences of the lumber shortage. First, there will be far-reaching direct effects. Any product requiring the use of lumber will command a high price. Second, any product that could be used as a substitute for wood products will increase in price. Third, complementary products sold alongside wood products are more likely to experience price volatility. Fourth, manufacturers and retailers may increase their inventories to better handle the demand fluctuations. Higher inventories mean higher costs for the companies, which often translate to higher prices for the consumer. Fifth, existing home prices, home construction costs and home renovation costs will remain high until supply increases or demand falls. Sixth, rent prices are likely to increase.
Just as the coronavirus spreads from those contaminated to those in contact, reverberations from the lumber shortage will be felt up and down the supply chains in any industry sharing any contact with an “already-infected” supply chain. Since the vast majority of supply chains share the same end consumers, the disruption could infect nearly all industries (though industries further from lumber will likely experience fewer and less severe symptoms).
One additional complication lies in the enormous amount of money pumped into the economy from the government. The prices of most, if not all, products and services could increase (a phenomenon called “inflation”). With so many complicating factors, even experts cannot predict with great certainty what the “new normal” price of lumber will be after the lumber market relaxes.
What can Utahns do to combat the effects of the lumber shortage?
Renters could try pressuring political representatives to offer temporary fair-rent controls. With the current housing situation, it is an acutely bad time for individuals to try to negotiate contracts with property owners.
Homeowners wanting lumber-heavy, non-urgent home improvements should consider waiting until they can get lumber at more affordable prices.
Homebuyers are stuck between a rock and a hard place: both existing home prices and new home construction costs are artificially inflated, and the prices of both will likely continue to increase in Utah’s current housing market. Delaying the purchase of a home could price homebuyers out of some desirable homes they could afford now but will not be able to afford later.
Builders should consider the efficient use of wood and opt for substitutes (e.g., tile or vinyl laminate floor, plastic-framed windows, stucco or aluminum siding) when possible.
Owners of highly desirable lots may consider waiting to sell their residential lots until the time land, rather than lumber, is the bottleneck to new home construction. Conversely, owners of less desirable lots may benefit from selling property now while people are distracted by lumber and care less about finding the perfect lot.
Unfortunately, there is no blanket statement that covers what is best for all Utahns. After all, today’s globally interconnected economy is very complex. Perhaps the best thing to remember is that despite the lumber market, the year ahead of us almost certainly carries less worry and uncertainty than the year immediately behind us.
Evan Barlow teaches, serves and conducts research in the Supply Chain Management program in Weber State University’s Goddard School of Business & Economics.