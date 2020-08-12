In just six days, we’ll celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, guaranteeing women the right to vote.
Seventy long years of exhausting effort by women of valor finally came to fruition on Aug. 18, 1920. Realizing that my own mother was 13 years old by that time brings the issue close to home.
Since childhood, my life has been thoroughly enriched by strong, positive women, beginning with my mom. Her name was Grace and she epitomized the meaning of that word. As she was raising my five siblings and me, the family budget needed a boost, so she took a job as a dishwasher at Wahlquist School. Her perseverance and talent eventually took her from there to leadership of the county’s school food services program, creative use of federal agricultural commodities, and presidency of two statewide education organizations. Two of her legacies for me were a big sister and a younger sister who modeled lives of leadership after her.
My adventurous wife, Rula, whose talents helped restore Pioneer Village at Lagoon and brought her and her retail-display team repeated international awards, is the mother of our twin daughters who represent that same strength of character. And my son married an equally independent, creative, professional woman.
Many women beyond my family have had tremendous influence on me, personally, and on this community.
Carolyn Nebeker Rasmussen, among many other causes, helped us save Ogden’s Union Station and organize Ogden’s first Arts Commission.
Jeanne Hall brought sustainability to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Weber-Davis, helped establish the Joyce Hansen Hall Food Bank for Northern Utah and has tirelessly supported numerous other social causes.
Former County Commissioner Jan Zogmaister organized the Weber Housing Authority and played a major part in saving the vital role of the mental health support system called PAAG, formerly known as Problems Anonymous Action Group.
Lynnda Wangsgard, Weber County Library director, has developed one of America’s leading free library services for the benefit of everyone in the community.
Following her stellar service in the Utah State Senate, Patricia Jones became CEO of Utah’s Women’s Leadership Institute where she engages men and women in the “ElevateHER Challenge,” established to advance women in various corporate and professional pursuits.
After serving for a decade as WSU’s only female president, Ann Millner went on to become a member of the Utah State Senate where, in the spirit of Utah’s only female governor, Olene S. Walker, she leads vital education initiatives for students at all levels.
While five of the nine presidents of colleges and universities in Utah are women, it is reassuring to know that six of the eight college-level deans at Weber State University are women as well. One of them, my colleague Dr. Julie Rich, dean of the College of Social & Behavioral Sciences, is a collaborative, compassionate leader who exemplifies the qualities each of them possesses.
There are others, generally unheralded, whose support makes WSU’s revered Olene S. Walker Institute of Politics & Public Service shine. Allison Barlow Hess, WSU public relations director, edits my columns and helps the university put on its best face. Becky Thompson, the university’s events planner, took me by the hand during my first week in office and has helped the institute stage excellent civic events for the community. With the support of our administrative specialist, Becky Stromberg, our day-to-day operations are executed with professionalism. Holly Hirst, WSU’s deputy chief human resources officer, embodies the words of the sages: “Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle.”
These are just some of the women I’ve worked with and whom I admire for the things they’ve done for all of us. Hopefully, noting their accomplishments brings to mind the gratitude this column’s readers have for the women who’ve influenced their lives.
If women’s suffrage were still a movement, all of the women I’ve named would be on the front lines and fighting for equality. As a matter of fact, their actions help bring us all to the realization that we need to continue the fight.
We must honor women with more than words by supporting equity in workplace compensation, joining the cause to fight domestic violence and being examples of respect for all the women in our lives.