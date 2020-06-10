We’re still discussing police actions and minority discrimination. Conversation fatigue should be setting in by now. But there’s a reason the subject continues to resurface. It’s because it hasn’t been resolved. It’s because events are recurring that grab our attention again and again.
So, what is the answer? It’s a multifaceted issue. That’s why it’s so tough to resolve.
While serving as Ogden city manager, I had occasion to spend a shift, or a portion of a shift, with each of our 150 police officers. It took me several weeks, but I wanted to understand their jobs. I wanted to understand them.
Those experiences took me with armed officers on drug raids to doors of homes where little kids were just waking up and getting ready for their school day, while adults, sometimes menacingly armed, were exiting through the back door, only to be pursued and arrested. I witnessed physical altercations between policemen and domestic violence perpetrators. I watched as officers extracted moms and kids from abusive homes and transported them to safe living quarters.
Law enforcement is a dangerous profession. Sadly, we were reminded these past few days of just how ominous it is to preserve the peace as together we mourned the passing of one of “Ogden’s Finest.”
Some of my experiences were heartwarming, when, for example, I was riding with a patrolman who parked the car in his assigned central city neighborhood and said, “Let’s get out and walk. I want you to meet my families.”
We strolled for a few blocks. I watched as he greeted those who were on their front porch by name and asked how they were doing.
He was exemplary of many with whom I spent a shift. But it was also disappointing to discover the bullies among those officers — braggarts who were just waiting for the opportunity to command a confrontation.
Fortunately, the bullies I met among our police force were few — very few, but those few were time bombs.
I believe this tiny number of bad cops is representative of the small number found in other law enforcement circles as well.
But just as we cannot assign the “police brutality” label to all public safety officers, we also cannot assign the label of “suspicious character” to all non-white people.
Remember those words from the motion picture “South Pacific”?
“You’ve got to be taught to be afraid of people ... whose skin is a different shade. You’ve got to be taught before it’s too late, before you are 6 or 7 or 8, to hate all the people your relatives hate.”
Those, of course, are disgusting words. Moviegoers who saw that film agreed. The motion picture itself was designed to help us recognize the value of tolerance and cultural understanding.
Saint Francis of Assisi once wrote, “Seek first to understand and then to be understood.”
That’s imperative advice as we address the law enforcement vs. minorities issue. Cutting police budgets won’t help. Using force to repel dissidents won’t. Improving public safety incentives and compensation will. Screening police candidates more thoroughly will. Offering better training in social work and behavioral health will. Self-policing among officers and protesters will. Rejection of imposters by protest groups will.
Our leaders may help, too. “Humankind” author Rutger Bregman reminds us that it’s easy to rule people who are afraid. Our public officials may serve us well by exemplifying the decency that is found deeply among us instead of playing on our fears for political advantage.
Just as negative police habits are vastly outnumbered by positive ones, so too are minority criminal elements overwhelmingly outnumbered by shining, law-abiding citizens.
As Northern Utahns, we should be proud of our law enforcement officers and citizen protesters for their peaceful approach to the demonstrations during these times of unrest. Even in Salt Lake City, after a few hours of chaos, we saw the communication and subsequent embrace of one leader of the protest march with a police supervisor.
Black lives matter, and the words “white lives matter” should not be offered as a clever retort, but as a reminder that all lives matter, whatever the color of the skin, or the language, or the culture. We must all recognize that joining hands, not waving fists, is the answer.