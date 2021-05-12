Many years ago, I arrived home from my first year at Syracuse University full of knowledge and righteous indignation about the state of the world. I was fully prepared to argue with any person who disagreed with me. I have always thought anyone who disagreed with me just had to have a conversation with me, and then they would change their mind. With all that confidence, I sat down to a Sunday evening dinner with my Grandpa Murray and held forth about voting.
Grandpa Murray is the reason I am a political scientist who focuses on American politics. We discussed political issues at Sunday dinner for years, and we intertwined our love for our American political system with our love for American history. We are descendants of a person who stepped off the Mayflower as well as a number of men who fought in the Revolutionary War. Grandpa and I researched our genealogy together, and as our family story was deeply embedded in the American story, our discussions were both personal and historical. We agreed that our nation’s birthright was one of individuals doing amazing things. However, at that point we diverged. Grandpa believed that America had fulfilled its promise for all its people while I believed, and still do believe, that America has a long way to go to fulfill its promise to many of its people.
The most important tool in fulfilling the promise is an individual citizen’s vote. A democracy is a governing system that says the people govern; it is an ideology that says the people matter, and if you are someone who believes our country is about individuals doing amazing things, then your heart and soul is invested in democracy. In a country that had almost 4 million citizens in 1790 and has more than 330 million citizens today, it is not the best idea to have democracy facilitated as a town hall meeting. So we have a representative democracy: a republic. Those millions of citizens vote for a subset of people to make policy decisions on their behalf.
Our country uses regular elections, meaning every representative has a term limit. We vote for city, county, school board officials, state legislators, state executive branch officers, state judges, members of Congress and the president at regular points from two years to 10. When we disagree with our representatives’ policy decisions, we ought not to show up and riot somewhere, we should contact our representatives and tell them our opinions. But more importantly, if we are unhappy with policy decisions when the election rolls around, we should vote for someone else to represent us. It doesn’t matter what you say or what you think if you do not vote.
Circling back to when I arrived home to hold forth about voting at dinner. Grandpa Murray, who believed, as I do, that this country has amazing promise and that the vote is very important, disagreed that it should be as accessible as possible. He believed if the vote is so important, then people should have to work to earn it. As an 18-year-old, who was attending a university that was not my permanent address, I had to get an absentee ballot. Mind you, this was almost 30 years ago: no internet, no mobile phones, no vote by mail. I also had to register to vote at the county clerk’s office because there was no online, and you couldn’t register at the DMV. My 18th birthday happened after I left for school, so my voting entailed using a phonebook to find a landline number for the county clerk where I grew up, not where I lived. I had to then call them, paying an extra fee for it because it was a long-distance call, and beg them to send me an absentee ballot. I worked very hard to vote in my first election, and my grandpa thought that was exactly as it should be.
He was wrong! My argument, then and now, is I cannot see why any American should have to work so hard to vote. The one action that makes us Americans, that the entire Constitution is built on, is the vote. It is how we are a democracy. It is how we as amazing individuals make policy decisions. It is the most important thing we’ll ever do. Period. It should be easy. It should be accessible. Government should not make it harder for us to vote; we as citizens should not have to earn it. My grandpa and I had that conversation a lot. I never persuaded him. If he were alive today, we would be arguing about the new voting laws over some chicken meal my grandmother had made, and I would still not be able to persuade him.
A few weeks ago, a son of a friend of mine turned 18 and was instantly registered with the Selective Service. Seriously, I ask you, and my grandpa in heaven who I know is still arguing with me about this, why is it the case that it is that easy for our citizens to be called to fight in a war to defend our country when it is so hard for our citizens to vote on the policy to go to that war? I argue that voting is the bedrock principle of this country — nothing else, it’s the vote — and every last citizen should easily be able to do it.