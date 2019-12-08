We believe that a rigorous study is essential to evaluate the current need to allow large trucks and higher speeds and to disclose the impacts if large trucks and higher speeds are introduced on Legacy Parkway in Davis County. Such a study is critical to understand the impacts of the proposed changes, and to ensure that the needs and interests of the public are considered.
We believe the proposed changes to the status quo on the parkway, which could take place after Jan. 1, 2020, should follow the legal requirements stated in the Record of Decision (ROD) issued Jan. 9, 2006, by the Federal Highway Administration, which is the final word on the legal status of the project. It states:
“Noise-reducing pavement and constructed parkway amenities would be retained beyond 2020, but UDOT could consider the need to raise the posted speed limit and allow large trucks at that time. UDOT’s decision to continue these restrictions beyond 2020 will depend on the pace of development and the rate of growth in travel demand.”
The language in the ROD is clear. Rather than a requirement to allow large trucks (five axles or more) and raise the speed limit, it states that UDOT “could consider the need” to do so. The word “could” implies a choice, not a mandate.
To that end, we request that UDOT complete a study to evaluate the current need for allowing large trucks and raising the speed limit, and to disclose impacts to public health and safety, to the natural and human environment, and to the quality of life of the residents who live along the parkway. We urge UDOT to complete this study before any action is taken to change the current status of the Parkway. Jan. 1, 2020 was nothing more than the initial date at which UDOT could consider changes to truck and speed limits. There is no urgent need to make a decision effective that date, particularly absent the information and analysis necessary to make a sound decision.
UDOT did an extraordinary thing in designing and building the multifaceted transportation project that is Legacy Parkway. Its lower speed (resulting in a safer and lower stress driving experience), continuous bike and pedestrian trail, and robust transit option — FrontRunner — is a model of a shared solution using context sensitive design with respect for quality of life today and into our future.
The Legacy Parkway, trail, and nature preserve have become valuable community assets that enhance quality of life for the communities they serve and all who visit. Features of the 14-mile road, located between North Salt Lake and Farmington, include a meandering roadway design, quiet pavement, lower speeds, dark-sky lighting and no billboards. Immediately west of the parkway, the wetlands and uplands of Great Salt Lake provide internationally significant habitat for millions of annually migrating birds.
Community support to keep large trucks off the parkway is strong. Between November 2017 and March 2019, the city councils in North Salt Lake, Woods Cross, West Bountiful, Centerville and Farmington considered the ramifications to their communities of introducing large trucks on the parkway and each of those councils passed resolutions with unanimous support to continue the truck restriction on Legacy. Their arguments noted safety concerns for school children and residents, and a diminished quality of life from increased noise and air pollution created by the large trucks.
We also have some concerns:
In 2005, the Utah Legislature’s stated purpose for limiting large trucks on the Parkway was to protect the unique environmental conditions of the Legacy Nature Preserve west of the road. Have those “unique” conditions changed?
Those unique environmental conditions have not changed over the 12 years the parkway has been in operation. In recognizing the ecologically unique landscape and amenity provided by Great Salt Lake, and to mitigate impacts to wetland and wildlife resources from the construction of the Legacy Parkway, the State of Utah and UDOT established in perpetuity, the 2,100 acre Legacy Nature Preserve. Senate Bill 2001 (Nov. 9, 2005) states “The Legislature finds and declares that the limitation of trucks being operated on the Legacy Parkway under Subsection (3) is due to the unique location of the Legacy Parkway, which is adjacent to the Legacy Nature Preserve.”
If the Preserve was valued by the Utah Legislature as worth protecting in 2005, why would it not be worth protecting in 2020? The truck ban and lower speed limits were designed to protect sensitive bird populations and other environmental values of the Legacy Nature Preserve and Great Salt Lake environment. They would be lost under the proposed changes.
2. How will UDOT identify and mitigate the increased safety concerns that will come with the introduction of large trucks and higher speeds on Legacy?
Adding big trucks and increasing the speed limit will create significant safety threats for drivers, school children, trail users, and parkway residents and visitors. The proposed changes seem to go against UDOT’s commitment to zero fatalities. Why would UDOT choose to take action that would knowingly make a roadway less safe? Prior to making any changes, a serious evaluation of the impacts of those changes needs to be completed. To do less would be irresponsible.
How has UDOT responded to concerns of citizens about the negative impacts — air quality and noise — on the health of trail users, residents, commuters, and the environment if the large truck ban is lifted and the speed limit is raised?
What impact will there be on localized air pollution adjacent to the Parkway? Is there a plan to mitigate the impacts of exponentially increased diesel emissions in the area? And to address the increase in noise pollution from large trucks, which will also adversely affect user enjoyment of the trail? How will trail users be protected from the danger of a heavy truck with mere wire fencing and wooden posts separating them from the road just 12-50 feet away? How does UDOT plan to communicate and respond to these concerns?
Given that such a significant taxpayer asset is at stake and in accordance with legal responsibilities outlined in the ROD, we believe UDOT must undertake a study to evaluate the current need to raise the speed limit and allow large trucks and to identify the ensuing impacts on the environment, wildlife, and people before any action is taken to change the current status of Legacy Parkway. The Legacy community deserves the consideration of further discussion, as well as clear, researched, and actionable answers to address these concerns.
Angie Keeton, Founder, Save Legacy Parkway,
Roger Borgenicht, Co-Chair, Utahns for Better Transportation
Ann Floor, Co-Chair, Utahns for Better Transportation
Lynn de Freitas, Executive Director, FRIENDS of Great Salt Lake
Heather Dove, President, Great Salt Lake Audubon