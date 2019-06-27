Weber County’s many outdoor spaces and activities are the foundation for generations of beautiful memories. Nights remembered of thoughtful conversations over beautiful campfires, rising in the early mornings to ski the glass like water, and afternoons hiking in a city named after one of God’s most beautiful gardens are everyday experiences for our residents. However, some of our outdoor gems are on the verge of being loved too much or loved the wrong way.
As your elected officials, our priorities are:
Balancing preservation and responsible access to Weber County’s outdoor recreation spaces.
Listening to local input of those who are closest to the source of the issue.
Working closely with the Forest Service over the past few years, Weber County was able to put into place the following protections and access mechanisms.
In 2016, Weber County enacted an anchoring nightly permit requirement to be purchased for $15 to camp overnight on Pineview Reservoir. This fee was established to balance the desire of those who wanted to respectfully night fish or sleep overnight on their boats while mitigating the “party cove” effect of late night, drunken excursions. The monies raised from these fees provided a revenue stream to pay for three extra law enforcement officers three nights a week between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Their presence has improved the safety of the surrounding community while still allowing for responsible access.
In 2017, no parking areas were designated along 7100 East in the Pelican Beach area. Vehicles are now required to park in designated parking areas instead of along the roadway. With this designation, cars are not allowed to park in residences’ front yards or along the narrow road with vehicles traveling at high speeds. Additionally, no parking signs were placed in the Causey area, specifically along the dam. Visitors parking by the dam created a homeland security issue for our emergency responders who at times, could not access the reservoir via vehicle or helicopter.
In 2018, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office reported that the majority of the garbage near Pineview and Causey Reservoirs were “alcohol containers, and the majority of problems up there are alcohol-related.” After multiple, passionate requests from an informal citizens group made up of boaters, trail users, planning commission members, area homeowners, and representatives of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and the U.S. Forest Service, Weber County enacted an alcohol ban on the beaches. This effort also improved the safety and quality of the reservoirs and surrounding communities while still providing access.
In 2019, a $3 fee will be collected from Port Ramp, Anderson Cove, and Cemetery Point in addition to the fee that Utah Recreation Company currently collects, bringing the total fee to $18 for access to these three areas. The $3 fee generated from Port Ramp and Anderson Cove will be placed in a restricted account and allocated by the Weber County Commission for the strict purpose of improving the Pineview area. The $3 generated from Cemetery Point will be given to Huntsville Town for improvements in infrastructure along First Street and surrounding areas.
Also, the Forest Service is expanding the parking lot at Pelican Beach, closing on-street parking along Port Ramp, adding a boat ramp for emergency responders only at Causey and have hired a new concessionaire beginning in 2019.
We appreciate Ogden District Ranger Sean Harwood’s comments to us when he said, “The partnership, open communication, and mutual respect between the County and the Forest Service has resulted in an overall improvement to Pineview and Causey and ultimately, residents who live and recreate in these areas.”
As your Weber County Commissioners, we know that protecting these valuable assets will improve the recreation and living experience for all users. In the meantime, join us as we head outdoors to make more great memories.