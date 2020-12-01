The small table offering masks and hand sanitizer just inside our front door was the unlikely greeting to our Thanksgiving Day guests this year. It was symbolic of this year of COVID. The younger cousins wore their masks more naturally than the rest of us — most likely because they wear them all day at school. It was yet another image of the changes COVID has made in our collective lives.
I couldn’t help but compare this year’s Thanksgiving to the years before. It’s a traditional day, so several measurables surfaced. Fortunately, the menu was the same. But how I got that food was peculiar. I haven’t set foot inside a grocery store for months. So some trained store shopper carefully fulfilled my list, choosing out my turkey, yams, stuffing ingredients, canned pumpkin, potatoes and the rest. She obviously knew what this list was for. What she probably didn’t know is how grateful I was to sit in my car, pop the trunk open, and wait while she loaded those bags into my car. I missed picking through the turkeys. It’s as much a tradition to me as is tearing up bread to dry for the stuffing. But the risk outweighed the norm. It always does.
So there we sat, my husband and I with our local families gathered in a small, incomplete circle around the table, folding our arms for the prayer. In that quiet moment, I realized this unprecedented Thanksgiving was filled with gratitude like no other.
I was thankful for those faces around the table, thankful they are still with us, thankful they practice the safety measures that keep them safe, and immeasurably thankful the virus hasn’t reached into our family circles.
I was thankful my mother is in a safe place. This is bittersweet knowledge, because the senior care facility where she resides successfully keeps the virus at bay from its residents by allowing no one in to visit. I talk to her by phone, send her flowers and cards, and when I go to the town where she lives (an hour away), I hang out at her window so we can visit face to face. But we have not touched or hugged since last spring. She spent Thanksgiving in her room with a turkey dinner on her eating tray. It’s wrong in so many ways, but it’s the price paid for her surviving in a world with a virus that would kill her if it got to her. The sorrow of spending Thanksgiving with her on the phone is offset by the thinly adequate knowledge that she is safe.
I’m thankful for the effort to create a vaccine. I can’t imagine what that takes, but it must be underpinned with courage and competence at the highest levels. It’s a great risk to research a deadly disease, develop the product to fight it, and then test it. News sources say these innovators will soon have a vaccine for the world. Please let that be true.
I’m grateful for healthcare workers who put their lives on the line every day of their employment. I can’t imagine what they’ve gone through, what they continue to go through, nor how they do it. The few people I personally know in that profession have the same solid work ethic that sends them back to the battleground daily to fight for more people’s lives. Their heroism ranks at the top.
This was a Thanksgiving that will never be forgotten. I took a photo of everyone gathered around our laden table. I assume they were smiling behind their masks. The fact that we were gathered together despite this year’s obstacles was reason enough.
As we gallop headlong into whatever this year’s COVID-restricted Christmas will be like, it’s soul strengthening to realize this Thanksgiving marked nearly a year of survival. So every living person on this planet has at least one reason to be thankful. We’ve collectively made it this far, we know what it takes to get through this. And best of all, hope is on our horizon.