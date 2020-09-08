It happened again. The person in front of me in the check-out line helped the person in front of him pay the last few dollars she needed to finish her purchase.
Lots of thanks from her, a sideways shrug from him, smiling eyes behind masks all around. It was a feel good moment, one that seems to happen often lately in this heightened time of need.
The chance to participate in an experience like that, to be the bridge that fills the gap between products and consumers, is staring us all in the face right now through farmersfeedingutah.org. A perfect, deadly storm brewed up this year for Utah farmers and ranchers when, just as their crops, herds and flocks began flourishing, COVID-19 shut down their markets: restaurants, schools, cafeterias, cruise lines, the works. So these warriors of the soil tended the natural processes of plant and animal life, wondering what they’d do with it all at harvest time. Plow the crops under? Pour the milk down the drain? Kill the fatted calves and dump the meat?
Meanwhile, thousands of Utah families suffer reduced employment hours, furloughs and layoffs. Paychecks are reduced, or stop coming altogether. They face the awful choice to keep a roof over their heads or food on the table. The food is available—but access to it is not. “We needed to create a way to purchase food from farmers and ranchers, deal with processing and transportation, and get it to families that need it. And maybe save the farm in the process,” said Matt Hargreaves, Utah Farm Bureau Foundation’s VP of Communications.
The answer came from the foundation’s president, Ron Gibson, who envisioned using donations from generous Utahns to buy food from Utah producers, then donate it to families in need. Stunningly simple, the idea took off. Within weeks, “Farmers Feeding Utah” was created as an offshoot of the “Miracle of Agriculture Foundation,” a 501©(3) organization set up as a charitable arm of the Bureau.
The quick collaboration of numerous key agencies kicked wheels into motion that resulted in three “Miracles” so far, with another one just announced. The first Miracle took place just weeks later, in May. The new organization delivered live sheep, frozen lamb, and flour to the Utah chapters of the Navajo Nation in Southeastern Utah, a group beleaguered by some of the nation’s highest COVID-19 death rates, plus severe unemployment. “People were waiting, lined up for miles.
Sheep are a ceremonial, spiritual need for them,” Hargreaves said, adding he saw sheep ranchers in tears, glad to help deliver more than 100,000 pounds of food to about 4500 people—some who hadn’t had sheep in years.
The second Miracle, just a month later, helped supplement food pantries in Cache and Rich counties, as well as Tremonton and Brigham City. “We brought hundreds of thousands of pounds of eggs, beef, pork, potatoes, milk—all kinds of good food,” Hargreaves said. The third Miracle, in July, distributed about 100,000 pounds of food to 1500 families in the west side of the Salt Lake Valley.
Miracle number four, just announced, will provide Utah farm fresh food to unemployed families in Duchesne and Uintah Counties in September. Smaller “Miracles” included delivery of half a semi full of refrigerated food to Ogden’s Salvation Army the day after someone broke in and robbed it.
Farmers Feeding Utah has raised more than $400,000 in donations from individuals and businesses, providing more than 500,000 pounds of food with a retail value of $500,000, Hargreaves said, (some farmers donate food to the cause). Donations purchase, process and deliver Utah-produced food to families in need, funding both sides of the food chain.
You know where this is going. It’s our turn to do some good, to be the missing link in a critical, local food chain. Donations have ranged from $8 to $1,000 coming from folks from all walks of life. The average donation is about $100 but any amount is welcome. Visit farmersfeedingutah.org for more details, and to make a tax deductible donation.
We get to help a Utah farmer feed a fellow Utahn. It’s a win-win-win.