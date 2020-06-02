Fifteen seconds can seem like 15 minutes in certain situations.
In my case, it was 15 seconds of a swab up my nose in contact with my brain while a kindly, unnamed nurse slowly counted off 15 seconds of swabbing. When she said, “8 ... 9 ... 10,” I mentally celebrated that we were done. When she said, “11,” I panicked, realizing I hadn’t asked how long this would last, and wondering how long I would last.
If you’ve heard stories about being tested for COVID-19, they’re true if they describe the most intense nose swabbing you’ll ever endure. The best pretest advice I got was an ominous admonition to sit on my hands. I did. The nurse was safe.
At “15,” when she extracted the swab, my eyes were full of tears, welled up unbidden simply because that’s how our bodies react to a mini toilet brush (albeit softer) dancing around in our upper sinuses. Dismay set in when the nurse looked at the collection on the end of the swab (I couldn’t see it through the tears) and said in a bright, determined voice, “Hmmm. ... That’s not enough. We’re going to have to do the other nostril.”
Several protesting phrases jockeyed for position in my mind, but what came out of my mouth was, “My eyes are so full, I’m sure my nose is too.” To set me at ease, she replied, “It’s not so bad. We only have to count to 10 this time.” I sat on my hands again while she swabbed again. This time, she was satisfied with her “collection,” and I was satisfied because it was over.
Due to high demand, testing for COVID is prioritized. People qualify for testing for specific reasons including surgery, which was my case. The nurse explained that Utah’s move to the yellow low-risk phase allows for certain surgeries, which caused an increase in testing. At present, about 75% of their testing volume at the Layton IHC site is for pre-surgery screening. This prioritization criteria is a CDC decision, not a local one, she said.
I also learned from her about an alternative testing process called “Test Utah.” According to its website (testutah.com) this initiative is sponsored through Silicone Slopes in partnership with Utah state leaders and private corporations. The goal is twofold: to give Utahns better access to testing, and help stem the spread of COVID through data collection. The site notes that widespread testing is a proven way to combat COVID, and it provides data that helps track and contain the disease, ultimately helping to find a cure. Test Utah’s website explains their three-step process: assess, test, and track. “Assess” is a questionnaire designed to provide data for collection. “Test” is a nose swab (sorry, it seems to be the only way) done in a drive-through testing location. “Track” helps Test Utah professionals learn more about where those who test positive contracted the disease, and how to help them isolate to avoid spreading it.
No promises are made about being able to get tested. It’s not a guarantee, as they also have to prioritize their resources. But chances seem good, and it’s worth looking into if you really want to be tested.
Meanwhile, I have to give a hearty shout out to the people who staff the testing tent where my nose was mined. They stand there in a plastic tent, peeling off and dressing up again in sanitized protective garb between each patient. Their faces are covered in a plastic shield mask while they breathe oxygen through a hose attached to a pack on their back. And yet, they are fantastically, almost suspiciously gleeful about the whole experience, upbeat, responsive, even fun. “Nobody wants to get a swab up their nose,” the nurse said, adding that despite that, most people she’s met have been in good spirits.
That’s probably because they’re met by this delightful person who cheerfully describes what’s about to happen as she unwraps a foot-long swab and points it at their nose. You just know you’re in good hands, no matter what.
Nurses seem to have the gift for that.