A medical professional recently announced we should be free of Covid within two years. Two years? Will anyone be left in two years? Not just from the virus, but from trying to adapt to a way of living that doesn’t seem to fit at all. Yet there are people who instinctively know how to find the positive in even the most negative situations and not only survive, but thrive in it.
Like my friend who found a blessing hidden in the restrictions at church where folks sit apart on every other bench, file in and out without socializing, and wear masks the entire hour. She doesn’t mind. She’s just glad to be there, reveling in the friendly presence of her church family, the prayers, the music and the whole comforting, longed-for worship experience.
And then she discovered, “I could hear myself sing.” A soft-voiced person, she always sang the words and carried the tune along on her best guess. But seated next to a husband with a robust, bass voice, she’d never really heard her own singing voice. She assumed she was somewhere in the right range, and even if she wasn’t, it didn’t matter because no one could hear her but God, whom she assumed would willingly accept the voice He’d given her.
But on that first Sunday of discovery, she sang into her mask, which captured her voice and swung it around to her ears. “I was shocked to hear myself,” she said. What’s more, she wasn’t too far off key. So as the congregation wound its way through the verses, she wound her way through the scale until she was hitting almost every note. The opening song finished, she enjoyed the next song, and the next. The closing song was one of her favorites, and she belted it out. Her husband turned to her in surprise. She grinned (not that he could tell), and kept singing. “I think by the time these masks come off, I might just join the choir,” she said.
Another example sprung up from the severely challenging back-to-school arena. Kids need schooling, educators need work and moms need the break. Back-to-school time is difficult in perfect years; some call it a nightmare in this pandemic year. But the other day, a little girl told me she is excited to go back to school. Curious, I asked, “What are you excited about?”
“Because I get a box of new crayons,” she said. She’ll wear a mask when she colors with them. She’ll learn from a teacher with a shield over her face. She’ll be seated apart from other classmates. She’ll see them only every other day. But she can handle that because she’s going to get to open up a new box of crayons, smell that heady scent and choose whatever color she wants to disturb that clean sheet of paper on her desk. Some mom out there is teaching her kids how to look for the silver lining. Well done, momma.
And then there’s my friend expecting her first child. She’s older than the average first mom, so she had plans to experience her pregnancy in a big way. But her desire to stay healthy and safe kept her from going to most place, and doing things she’d planned to do.
“I felt kind of cheated,” she said, “like here I am, finally pregnant, so ready to do and see it all, but the world was shut down. At least it was to me if I want to keep me and my baby safe.” Her protective mom instincts kicked in and kept her home — until she took a long look at her new reality. She dumped her old list of things she wanted to do and made a new one. She gets up early nearly every morning now, battles through the morning sickness and walks. A lot.
She’s discovered a whole new world in her own neighborhood, seen at a slow pace rather than through the passing window of her car. From a safe distance, she’s talked to other early morning neighbors, other apartment dwellers who, like her, take advantage of the coolness of the morning to start their days with a cheerful exposure to their local world. She’s made friends, including a new mom who offers tested advice and empathizes right on cue.
“I had to give up what I thought was really important for something that’s turned out to be a lot more useful ... and healthy ... and satisfying,” she said, adding, “I never would have done this on my own had it not been forced on me. But no regrets. Not one.”
These people might inspire us to hunt for that silver lining, not just because our lives would be brighter, but also because if anyone will still be around in two years, it will be them.