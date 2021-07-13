Consider this a PSA (public service announcement) for summer vacation traveling:
A hard, plastic airport terminal chair isn’t likely to bring on the most inspiring thoughts. But after seven hours of sitting in one, a brief thought flitted through my tired, frustrated, benumbed brain: If I am here, then where is my luggage?
The early morning connecting flight that should have had me soaring over the Atlantic hours ago had been cancelled (along with many others) due to poor visibility from a nearby forest fire. The next available flight didn’t leave until that evening. So there I sat in a strange airport with too much time on my hands, left to ponder airport décor choices, the events I was missing due to this unplanned disruption and other random thoughts, which eventually included wondering where my luggage was.
Something said I should find out.
I went to the desk of the airline that had brought me to this point, waited in line and finally learned that once they deposited me in that airport (no matter how late that was) I was no longer their problem. They recommended I check with the airline I had been rerouted to.
So I wandered through the airport to that airline desk. Two attendants were there, assisting travelers. When I finally got to them, I said, “Hi, I’m supposed to fly out tonight on your 6 p.m. flight. I was supposed to be long gone by now, but the earlier shutdown kept me here.”
“Yeah, sorry ‘bout that,” one said unconvincingly. Mine was probably the hundredth appeal they’d dealt with that day.
“What I’m wondering is where my luggage is right now,” I said.
They blinked in unison, deep in thought, while each waited for the other to answer. The silence drew out far too long. Since I didn’t have anything to add to the conversation, I simply waited. Finally one spoke. “Umm ... we’re not sure.”
My turn to stand in silence, pondering the ramifications of arriving at my destination with no luggage. Nope, nope, nope. I replied, “Well, how about I just wait here while you find it.”
The details aren’t important to share. What is important to note is that it took them more than an hour to find my luggage. This was accomplished not by their multiple phone calls or intense scrutiny of their computer screens, but finally by enlisting the aid of a young man who physically visited several sites they sent him to until he located my luggage in a pile that had not been rerouted on.
My thoughts went immediately to all the poor souls I flew with to this airport who managed to grab flights to their next destinations only to discover the clothes they were wearing was all they had because their luggage was still sitting in this airport.
So here’s the PSA for you vacation fliers: Pack your medications, documents, contacts, toothbrush, a change of clothes and anything else you need to at least get by into a bag that stays with you. Then if you get rerouted, FIND YOUR LUGGAGE. Stay at the counter and don’t let anyone move you aside. Be polite but firm. Insist that the person who locates your luggage texts you a picture of it with its rerouted tags visible to prove it’s been found and is traveling on with you.
Traveling is supposed to be a fun adventure. Stuff happens, and we roll with it. But a little planning coupled with being proactive can mean the difference between a day at the beach in your travel clothes versus a day at the beach in your swimsuit.
Summer is going by so fast. Enjoy it. Be safe. And keep track of your luggage.
Bon voyage!