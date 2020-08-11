We didn’t realize when we scheduled a family reunion last year for the first weekend in August 2020 that trying to spend a week together would be so complicated. It’s tough to bring together families from three adjoining states when staying apart is the norm. But these four adults who are grown, married and raising families on their own had a surprisingly strong desire to go back to the scene where they grew up.
So on a Sunday evening, the families arrived: one from Colorado, then another from Idaho, and finally the last two from Utah, waiting for the out-of-staters to settle in before descending. The weeklong reunion started at our home, then caravanned to a cabin near a lake.
Ironically, this year’s theme, dreamed up by our oldest daughter, was “Remember When…” She led us through activities built around the years when these adults were youngsters — the ’70s through the ’90s. One of her requests was for us all to bring our photo albums of their growing up years. She thought maybe we’d want to look through each other’s collections. It turned out to be the highlight of our stay. Several times, while the herd of grandkids swirled around them, these siblings huddled together over the kitchen table or on a couch, slowly turning pages, commenting, pointing, laughing, murmuring. Nothing they’ve done in recent years brought them so close together as that. They seemed hungry to recall a time when life was less troubling and muddled. It was bittersweet to contemplate how they’ve grown from those innocent little kids in the pictures to the grown up people they are now with personalized sets of heartaches, trials and triumphs.
Our leader hung a poster board on a door with the words “Remember When…” on it. She invited her siblings and us parents to jot down memories we had of their growing up. It started out slow with a few timid entries like “The swing set” and “Music lessons.” But then one night they started reminiscing in earnest, and the poster filled up. The page became a time capsule of unique memories: “Remember when we built a hut in the pasture behind our house?” “… brought a dead cat home in a sack to be buried?” “… floated down the canal in the canyon?“ “… wrote hidden messages in the wallpaper downstairs?” “… shoved food we didn’t want through the hole in the screen?” “… we made a pretend house under the stairs?” “… Dad built the sandbox and hut on stilts for us?” “… we went ice skating in the west fields with Grandpa?”
Family reunions are a lot of work — planning, packing and coordinating multiple families to congregate. So when it happens — when it finally all comes together because we all come together — the effort slides away, replaced by a deep satisfaction of returning to a time when life seemed less complicated, parents bore the brunt of tough decisions and challenges, and safety and security didn’t rest so squarely on their own shoulders. For a brief moment, even as they still parented their own broods, they got to live alongside their siblings again, drawing from their strength, pulling in their wisdom and enjoying their company much more than they ever did when they actually lived with them.
Future planning right now is punched full of holes made up of question marks. Will we be able to get together again next year? Will the pandemic be gone by then? Or will it morph into something that keeps us even farther apart? Will we all be able to dodge it? But based on determined assumptions, we scheduled an August week, chose a place to meet and said, “Yes, we will do whatever it takes to live a week with each other again,” because it does something for us that nothing else in this world can do. We are the strength to one another that we need right now.
It seems the more we are required to stay apart from the ones we love, the more we want to be with them.