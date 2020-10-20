While cleaning out a file cabinet of papers from my college days (that’s what we do during a pandemic, isn’t it?), I came across a folder of papers from my news reporting and writing class, taken at Weber State University.
Reading through the syllabus, a list of class objectives caught my eye. Professor Allison Barlow Hess stated we students would learn how to gather information; analyze news coverage for content, accuracy and fairness; apply ethical standards to our reporting and writing; and recognize examples of excellent reporting and writing. She promised we would watch, read, report, write and analyze the news. Well, we certainly did.
Hess also repeatedly emphasized the proper use of content in a news story, urging us to ask ourselves: “Are my facts accurate?” “Did I report both sides of the story?” And most important of all, “Did I leave my opinion out and report as an unbiased observer?” She told us she wanted to be filled with accurate information from our stories but never able to detect which side we favored. She did all of this and more, awakening in some of us a keen respect for the absolute critical need for a responsible press.
Lest you think this all happened eons ago, this was a 2002 class.
Listening to what’s being touted as mainstream news today, I keep asking myself, what happened? How did we slide so far so fast? In less than two decades, news anchors have morphed from ones who knew how to report the news to ones who try to create the news, churning out biased opinion, skewed information, weighted questions and clipped sound bytes designed to sway the American public. Those of us who still practice the art of watching, reading and analyzing the news find ourselves reaching too often for blood pressure meds.
We used to laugh at Mark Twain’s irreverent view of news reporting: “First get your facts, then you can distort ‘em as much as you like.” But that’s not funny anymore, especially in such a fever pitch election season when what the American people need and deserve is accurate, fairly reported, unbiased news.
Interestingly, Turner Catledge, the first executive editor at the New York Times, said that the most dangerous threat to objectivity in news reporting is “the injection of the reporter into the story.” He wrote, “The reporter who injects himself into a story begins thinking of himself as a participant, a shaper, and pretty soon he is writing about himself for himself.” Painfully true.
The good news is that good news is out there. It’s not as easily accessed as is the daily deluge of nonstop, editorialized noise foisted on us as “news.” Years ago, we had “The Evening News” with Walter Cronkite who gave us about 30 minutes of the day’s news, ending with his signature, “And that’s the way it is.” Cronkite earned his title as “The most trusted man in America” because he knew his role: report accurate news, and let the American people form their own conclusions based on the straight-up, solid, impartial information he carefully collected and confidently presented. We respected Cronkite because he respected us.
Cronkite is gone. But the news is still here. With some effort, we can find it. Study a variety of sources, choosing neutral ones when possible. Local news sources are generally more fairly responsive to local opinions, concerns and issues. Seek viewpoints from acquaintances whose opinions you trust. Look for candidates’ platforms that match your values. Call or email them; many candidates are surprisingly available and willing to talk with you. Watch how candidates interact with others, what they say and what they’ve already done. Keep an eye on who contributes to their campaigns. Then spend some time pondering what you learn.
We’re two weeks away from election day. Ignore the rhetoric and engage the research. This is still a free nation, and informed voters will keep it that way.