I admit I felt a certain relief when those Olympic closing ceremonies finally ended. Not because they were boring, because they definitely were not. (How on earth did they do that points of light thing with the five rings in the air?) No, I was relieved because I’m an Olympic junkie, and I need my life back.
I’m a skilled couch potato Olympian, even eating with my dinner plate on my lap in front of the TV which is a total violation of the rules around here. But hey, how often do we get to watch the Olympics? I didn’t spill anything, even when I screamed and shouted for a swimmer closing in or a volleyball team on yet another set point or a runner pulling closer and closer to the finish line. As though my cheers could be heard in Japan.
But that’s what the Olympics do for us. They connect us, no matter how far apart we are. At a time when we’re longing for that feeling of national unity, when that tapestry has taken some pretty serious shredding, along come the Olympics to bring us back together and recruit us all to the same team: “Go, Team USA!”
Sure there was some drama. You can’t assemble 613 American celebrity-athletes and not expect some drama. But that aside, these athletes came prepared to win, and that’s exactly what many of them did.
Each night, my husband and I watched athletes swim and run and jump and drill basketballs, softballs, volleyballs, tennis balls, golf balls and more, astonished at their precise skills. Sure, they had an extra year to train. But how difficult was that when the gyms were closed, the audiences stayed home, and the arenas and stadiums remained dark? I can’t imagine the kind of determination it took to stay on task, perfect their skills and strive to continually improve their game all in preparation for an Olympic event that might or might not take place.
I’m not sure I have that kind of courage.
But fortunately, those 600-plus athletes trained in their assorted sports, and we watched nightly wrap ups of the events, including some we didn’t even know existed. Olympic skateboarding? Surfing? Badminton? Canoe sprinting? Just amazing.
When the last firework burned out and the dust finally settled, the medal count said it all. The United States walked away with the highest medal count — 113 to be exact — and the highest number of gold medals — 39, edging past China’s 38. That’s something to be said for a comparatively small nation. Maybe smaller in population and land mass, but certainly not in skill and spirit.
So thank you, dear USA athletes, most whose names we didn’t even know before our daily watching rituals began. Thank you for your myriad successes. Thank you for giving us repeated reasons to cheer for America. Thank you for perfecting your remarkable skills, for bringing your absolute best to the games, and for finally releasing what you had to hold back during that long, awful year of waiting. Thank you for your grace in winning ... and your grace in losing. Thank you for the thrill we collectively felt as we watched our American flag pulled up into the sky again and again. Thank you for bringing home all those medals.
Most of all, thank you for giving us this unifying moment when we Americans can collectively say we’re proud of our Olympians and we’re proud of our nation.
The closing ceremony included the Olympic flag formally handed over to the Paris delegation in recognition of the 2024 Olympics. Cheers rose up from the assembled athletes. It appears they’re already preparing.
Go, Team USA 2024!