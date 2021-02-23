I hate getting shots. But receiving my first COVID vaccination was a different story. Funny how the threat of a deadly disease can be a great motivator. And despite some reports that the process has problems, it was actually just the opposite.
When Gov. Cox announced last Thursday morning that folks in my age bracket could sign up, I located the county health department on my computer. The site asked for my email address so I typed it in, then went to my email box and found the sign-up window. I answered some questions, filled in some more information, chose a date and time, and behold, I had a vaccination reservation. It even gave me the chance to sign up my husband too (limit two sign ups per household). And that was that.
I read the literature about the vaccination, including the warnings of how our bodies might react to side effects. The list of headaches, muscle pains, chills, joint pain or fever sounded a lot like the flu. But I’d take that over COVID any day.
On our appointed day, we hopped in the car and drove to the Legacy Events Center in Farmington. The entrance road winds along the south side of Farmington Station, then turns southward and meanders toward the Center. Right here I have to ask who’s the hooligan who positioned the two coyote statues in the grassy field on the west side of the road? We almost had a car wreck when we noticed them. Very funny ... and admittedly entertaining.
Anyway, we kept driving in the long loop to where cars started backing up in two lines. Wonderfully cheerful workers stood out in the freezing cold to check our paperwork, ask for photo ID and wave us on toward the Center. The two lines of cars politely merged into one. We waited our turn, then were ushered into the building where we beheld an organized process that ran like clockwork. Folks directed us into pull-thru stalls where one worker checked our paperwork while a capable nurse prepared needles, shot vaccine into my husband’s arm, then came around to my side of the car to shoot it into my arm.
Once done, we were instructed to drive on out of the building, park in the lot outside, and wait 15 minutes to make sure we had no medical reaction.
My primary impression was one of great admiration. The entire process, once we finished the winding road to get there, wasn’t more than 10 minutes. The most remarkable part was that every single person we interacted with was a jewel. All seemed to be smiling behind their masks, spoke kindly, and were patient and professional in their various roles. I’ve never seen a multitude of people that large function like such a team. The entire streamlined process rolls more than a thousand people through in a day.
My arm was sore the next day. More than an annoyance, it was a reminder that back at the Center, hundreds more people were being ushered through, carefully and kindly attended to as they went through the process of receiving a lifesaving vaccine.
In three weeks, my husband and I will return for our second shot. When I ponder what that means, my primary emotion is one of great gratitude — to those who developed the vaccine, those who figured out how to fund it, those who figured out how to transport it, those who created the sign-up process, and especially those who stand there and shove hundreds of needles into hundreds of arms, day after day, fighting back against the COVID tide in a way that will eventually turn that tide and make us safe again.
I have no way to offer a collective thanks other than here. So please know, I am grateful to every person involved in this process. You are the unsung heroes. You are the ones who will ultimately make the difference. Of all the chatter about how to fight this pandemic, this is the most personal, relevant way.
Thank you.