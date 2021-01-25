Some small Utah town just might have a gold mine hidden in a nearby burrow ...
A week from today, a pudgy, pampered groundhog will be pulled out of a tree stump in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, and supposedly predict the weather. If “Phil,” a 20-pound rodent, sees his shadow because of clear weather, he’ll go back into his den and winter will continue for six more weeks. But if clouds keep him from seeing his shadow, spring will come earlier.
Either way, Punxsutawney visitors will enjoy singing and dancing, eating and drinking, and cheerful celebrating that lasts for days. City leaders have thrown this party since 1887 when they began building a great little money-making empire around their beloved, coddled creature who, according to city lore, is now 134 years old thanks to a magical elixir he takes to extend his life. (If you’ve seen one groundhog, you’ve seen them all, right?)
The question is, do we watch Punxsutawney’s groundhog celebration because we believe in Phil’s prediction, or do we watch because it’s so bizarre? If it’s for the prediction, the bad news is that since 1887, Phil’s predictions have been just 39% correct. So our interest probably lies in the lucrative celebration held for this weather-forecasting creature.
That’s where Utah should take a clue. Because the only states that copy Pennsylvania’s party are New Jersey, Wisconsin, Ohio, New York, D.C., North Carolina, Georgia, and Texas. Even Canada and Russia celebrate. But no state in the western US!
This could be a big moment for a town somewhere in southern Utah where February inversions don’t hang around for weeks at a time — a smaller town’s gateway into something that could kickstart their Main Street development, a real economy booster.
The problem of no groundhogs residing in Utah can be easily met with a logical choice from among our many burrowing critters. Squirrels, gophers, voles and chipmunks are too small — and quick. Badgers are more the size of a groundhog, but no one in their right mind would reach into a badger’s hole to drag him out. Nor would a wolverine be a good candidate unless someone wants to lose a thumb. But a marmot is a great choice. Groundhogs and marmots are basically the same critters, says National Geographic. Both are fat, furry and generally docile.
One drawback is that marmots carry ticks and rabies. That can be overcome. Groundhogs also carry ticks and rabies but you never hear that about Phil. The other drawback is that Utah marmots’ official name is the “yellow-bellied marmot” — not exactly a regal title. But some clever marketing person should be able to transform a yellow-bellied marmot that carries ticks and rabies into something the whole family wants to come and see.
The remaining question is who wants to become the first Utah town to hold this potentially profitable celebration. Starting up wouldn’t take much. Just find a creature and figure out who to invite. Be careful with celebrities though. One New York mayor dropped their groundhog and it died. A second New York mayor was bitten at another celebration. Utah mayors would likely handle their marmots better than New Yorkers. But keep that in mind.
So, if you happen to be the economic development director of a one-stoplight town, you might want to think about it. Maybe start small — serve hot chocolate, add a display to your tiny town museum and hold a dance in someone’s barn. Run a contest to name your critter, like Parawon Pete, Roosevelt Ralph, Monticello Monte, Santaquin Sam, Toquerville Tom.
Who knows. Your local yellow-bellied, tick-infested marmot might just be waiting to be discovered.