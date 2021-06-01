The folks visiting the Layton City Vietnam Memorial Wall on Sunday — the day before Memorial Day — walked the football field-long monument searching among the 58,317 names of those who died. Some pressed a finger or bowed their head against a name, left flowers or tried with failed words to explain the meaning and purpose of the wall to their young children.
One lone visitor stood apart from the rest. His long-legged strides, trim white mustache and ball cap with a military insignia screamed veteran as much as his ramrod-straight posture. Vets never slouch — likely a throwback to their days of military drills and marching.
This vet — who remains anonymous by choice — was hesitant to talk at first when I explained I wanted to write about him in the newspaper. But he opened up when I asked if he was in Vietnam.
Yes, he was — as a member of the Air Force Civil Engineering Squadron (it has a different name now). His job was to construct stuff — anything needed to keep the war effort moving forward. He worked for eight years on air bases in Germany and France before being sent to Phu Cat, Vietnam, in 1967 to help rebuild a training camp into an air base. “We built that base under fire most of the time,” he said quietly. Their 12-hour, six-day work weeks were tough enough. But then, “About three nights a week, mortar attacks started up. They did them at night mostly to keep us awake, I think,” he opined. So he took his turn at guard duty to help bolster the security force.
“Why’d you join?” I asked.
His reply was quick and sure. “It was 1961. I was in my early 20s and wanted to serve. It was my duty to go where I was sent and do what I was told to do.” He paused, then added with a slight smile, “And I wanted to operate big construction equipment. So I did both.” He eventually operated cranes, bulldozers, front end loaders, rock crushers, well drillers and more. He did demo work too. He honed his skills by sneaking into the equipment yard on weekends with a buddy to “practice.” He grinned, “It made it a lot more fun to do it that way.”
“I enjoyed most of my military service, the training, the work, the building,” he said, adding, “Other times, I was terrified out of my mind.”
“Why?”
“People shooting at you. And the mortar attacks. You never know where they’re going to land,” he shrugged.
Pointing to the wall, I asked, “What are your thoughts about that war?” He thought for a long moment, then replied bluntly, “We shouldn’t have been there.”
The vet occasionally comes back to find his friends’ names on the wall. He spoke of Eugene, a former classmate of his who attempted to enlist the same time he did. Eugene tried to enlist in any division that would take him but kept flunking the enlistment test and was repeatedly sent home. “I remember him screaming at the officer, ‘All I want to do is serve my country!’ They sent him home anyways. I thought, You lucky guy, go home and be happy. Then later I read in my hometown paper that he was killed in that war. Somehow he figured a way to get in.” The vet fell silent, then added, “A lot of them didn’t come back. All gave some, some gave all. ... Too many gave all.” Standing up suddenly, he said, “I’m going to go locate the rest of my friends,” and he was gone.
There are no words to describe the gratitude and obligation I felt to that man as he walked away. To him, to other vets, to military members today and especially to the names on memorial walls we owe so much: respect, honor, remembrance, dignity and gratitude.
And a life worth protecting.