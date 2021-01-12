Decades ago, a rogue summer windstorm crawled down from the mountain range west of our small starter home and stalked across the valley floor, bashing away at everything in its path. My four young children and I watched it coming toward us through the living room window. I braced them for it, telling them we would be OK. As the wind front smashed into our house, I shut the curtains, fearful it would blow out the window. The kids peered through a side window, watching the fierce winds strip away the lattice on our carport, send the neighbor’s trampoline into orbit, tear limbs from trees, and scatter garbage cans up and down the street. The noise was frightening — a roar that didn’t quit.
I pulled the kids away from the window into the bathroom, shut the door and asked what fun thing they wanted to do later that afternoon when the wind was done. At first, they stared at me as if I was crazy, but I watched the fear in their eyes ebb away as they studied my calm face and decided we were, indeed, going to be OK.
I couldn’t do anything to calm what was raging around outside, but I could calm the children — and myself — inside.
Watching my grandkids grow up in a world today every bit as crazy as that long ago windswept day — except this storm doesn’t quit — I wonder what I can do for them.
I ask my daughter, the mother of three, what she does to keep her family safe and sane in the chaos. Her empowered words reflect our windstorm experience. “I’m staying very, very focused on my family. I see the world caving in around us, and I know I can’t do a thing about that. But I can control what happens inside my four walls,” she says, adding, “What’s happening outside is bigger than anyone can fight right now. I have the option to go out there and stand in the storm, but I’m just going to get wet. So instead, I decide what we’re going to do inside, and for now, we’re taking care of each other.”
She shares the practical ways she does that: They talk often about whatever the kids want to discuss. She helps them sort fact from fiction. They invite a few friends over because, “Not everyone gets to have a safe place, but I hope that every kid we invite knows our home is a safe place.” They keep screen time in check. She bakes a lot because the kids like coming home to warm cookies. They “do a lot of service,” looking for ways to selectively, safely reach out to others. “Strengthen yourself and strengthen your family. Mop up what leaks into your home because you have to have some contact with the world. Just keep an eye on it, and keep the negative stuff at bay,” she advises.
She observes, “When I was growing up, you taught us to don’t do drugs, to stay away from all of that. So we never dealt with those things. But now I feel like I’m raising my kids on a battlefield, arming them for not IF but WHEN they face difficult things.”
I seek this daughter’s insight because her kids are bright and wise, compassionate and calm. Her answers do not surprise me, nor does her passion for keeping her kids safe and sane as she stands firmly between them and the turmoil. Like all children, their foundation is being built right now. Just because there’s a worldwide pandemic coupled with social unrest coupled with political strife coupled with escalating chaos doesn’t mean their lives are put on hold. They are still living, still growing, still creating themselves amidst the storm.
We are the creators of the world inside our homes that forms and informs our kids. They can grow up to be decent, compassionate, wise human beings if we guard the perimeters of their world, and help them grow that good person inside them, minus what the outside world tries to throw at them.
We really can’t do anything to calm what is raging around outside. But we can calm our families — and ourselves — inside. Our children deserve some peace.