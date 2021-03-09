To dear Dr. Seuss — the kids’ author of whimsy —
Apologies to you (albeit quite flimsy).
A few folks are grumbling, are taking the stand
That some of your children’s books should be banned.
When some get offended, it seems their next move
Is to cancel the “thing” in an effort to prove
That the world needs saving, it needs their protection
From terrible “things” coming in their direction
Like syrup or pillows or chicken or such ...
This list keeps expanding; it’s growing too much.
But Mother once said, “A fool’s time is spent
In being offended when no offense is meant ...
So use your best judgment and just walk away
From things that offend you. Don’t spend your day
Being hurt or upset, or in a bad mood.
We find what we seek — so seek for the good.”
Some folks are becoming a little bit frightened
That maybe we’re being a bit too enlightened,
And banning a book sets a serious course
Which has caused many countries regret and remorse.
The truth is before us; there’s really no mystery
To anyone studying that kind of history.
So how do we give to each other some grace,
Where each of us feel that we’re in a safe place?
How do we shoulder aside the insanity
In favor of mending a sense of humanity?
Perhaps it’s a matter of just being just,
Of having some faith and some hope and some trust
That folks know their thoughts and can choose for themselves
The books that they want — and don’t want — on their shelves.
After all, Dr. Seuss, in the books with his name,
Taught that strength can be ours when we’re not all the same.