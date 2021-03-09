To dear Dr. Seuss — the kids’ author of whimsy —

Apologies to you (albeit quite flimsy).

A few folks are grumbling, are taking the stand

That some of your children’s books should be banned.

When some get offended, it seems their next move

Is to cancel the “thing” in an effort to prove

That the world needs saving, it needs their protection

From terrible “things” coming in their direction

Like syrup or pillows or chicken or such ...

This list keeps expanding; it’s growing too much.

But Mother once said, “A fool’s time is spent

In being offended when no offense is meant ...

So use your best judgment and just walk away

From things that offend you. Don’t spend your day

Being hurt or upset, or in a bad mood.

We find what we seek — so seek for the good.”

Some folks are becoming a little bit frightened

That maybe we’re being a bit too enlightened,

And banning a book sets a serious course

Which has caused many countries regret and remorse.

The truth is before us; there’s really no mystery

To anyone studying that kind of history.

So how do we give to each other some grace,

Where each of us feel that we’re in a safe place?

How do we shoulder aside the insanity

In favor of mending a sense of humanity?

Perhaps it’s a matter of just being just,

Of having some faith and some hope and some trust

That folks know their thoughts and can choose for themselves

The books that they want — and don’t want — on their shelves.

After all, Dr. Seuss, in the books with his name,

Taught that strength can be ours when we’re not all the same.

D. Louise Brown lives in Layton. She writes a biweekly column for the Standard-Examiner.

