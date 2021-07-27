We all just enjoyed another grand celebration of Utah’s pioneer heritage. This year’s festivities more than made up for last year’s lack when we were forced to pioneer our way through COVID’s imposed abstinence from all things celebratory.
Watching this year’s Days of ’47 Parade, I couldn’t help but recall a float I helped build and then walked beside through that parade many years ago. That year’s theme was about pioneering in the past, present and future. So after some thought, our group created a float to reflect that idea — with a little whimsy thrown in.
A life-sized mule on the float was hitched to a convincingly rustic covered wagon — until parade audience members noticed the satellite dish sticking out the back just above the words “Zion or Bust!”
A group of young “pioneers” sat around a fake campfire next to the wagon. At first glance, they appeared authentic. But audience members who looked a little closer saw a couple of the “pioneers” busily working on their computers, while another carried on an animated conversation on a cellphone held to her ear.
Next to the fire sat a bag of charcoal briquettes and a lighter. No rubbing sticks together for this “modern” group. These and other “then” versus “now” comparisons between today’s modern conveniences and the pioneers’ spartan existence were designed to prompt viewers to consider how even a few of our modern conveniences would have significantly altered a pioneer’s existence.
What would a pioneer mother think of disposable diapers, a refrigerator or a washing machine? Or running water? Or electric lights?
What would a pioneer child do with a computer? A television? Or a skateboard?
What pioneer father wouldn’t gratefully trade in his axe for a chain saw, his yoke of oxen for a truck, or his horse-drawn plow for a tractor?
The cellphone most of us carry in our pocket would have drastically changed the fate of hundreds of handcart pioneers when winter storms set in while they were still hundreds of miles from their destination. Four-wheelers and snowmobiles would have saved more of them.
We have it so good — maybe too good. We run the risk of taking our convenient lives for granted if we don’t pause to take a good, long look at the “then” versus the “now” and ask ourselves, “Am I living up to the life they gave me?”
As I walked alongside our float that July day, the goodwill and cheer of the diverse crowd along the parade route made me realize practically everyone there was the descendant of a pioneer in one way or another. I’m the great-great-granddaughter of a man born on the Atlantic Ocean as his parents fled their country to a place where they could worship as they desired. Their three-year journey took them from England to the eastern United States to Salt Lake City, where they stopped just long enough to get their bearings then journeyed on northward to help colonize and settle Hyde Park in Cache Valley.
The matriarch of that clan, Mary King Seamons, lost her husband to disease on their 2,000-mile westward trek somewhere near Omaha, Nebraska. He’s buried there along with his little grandson, the younger brother of my ocean-born ancestor. Mary grieved at her husband’s grave, then walked on. That story impresses me deeply because she was my age when she did that.
I hope strength, courage and determination are inheritable traits. Whenever I ponder my pioneer ancestors’ lives, I am inspired. Even through the decades, our pioneers can still influence us to be better than we are — if we’re wise enough to let them.