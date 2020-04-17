In this time of economic uncertainty and the unfortunate requirement of social distancing, we understand the worry our residents and business owners have. We, like you, are concerned about our families, health, businesses and are looking forward to the day when the annual neighborhood block party is once again a celebration, not a threat.
The term “COVID-19” is relatively new; however, in Weber County, we have a long-standing tradition of preparedness and are ready to face new challenges.
In 2018, the Weber County finance team began implementing strategies to help the county become more financially resilient. While 2018 was a banner year for economic growth, we understood it wouldn’t always be this way and focused on preparedness in the event of an economic downturn. These strategies received extensive support from the Weber County Commissioners and focused on two main concerns:
1. Paying off short-term debt (specifically two bonds), and
2. Restructuring the county’s budget to allow for long-term cash reserves to be strengthened.
At the close of the fourth quarter of 2019, both short-term bonds were paid off, we strengthened our cash reserves and liquidity, and the financial position of Weber County is healthier and more robust. This proactive approach has allowed us to be flexible and resilient during this health and economic crisis. While it was reported that 10% of the workforce in the United States is unemployed, we expect Weber County’s diverse economy to return to normal at a much faster rate than others due to our culture of preparedness and local support.
To help facilitate economic recovery, we launched a Northern Utah Economic Development Response Team. Two weeks ago, we sent a survey to Weber County businesses asking how COVID-19 impacted them. We heard back from over 130 companies within 72 hours and got to work connecting our local businesses with local, state and federal resources. If you or someone you know needs to be connected to available resources for our local businesses, please visit our website at northernutaheconresponseteam.com.
We are in constant communication with the Weber-Morgan Health Department, state and federal elected officials, and many other partners as we continue working for our community. We are grateful for the countless hours and many sleepless nights these partners have dedicated to facilitating collaboration for the benefit of our county.
Finally, we are grateful to essential workers serving our community. Our first responders and medical personnel are using their years of training and meticulous preparation for the benefit of those around them. Grocery store employees are restocking shelves and working around the clock to ensure our community has needed supplies. We hear countless stories of postal workers, bankers and others giving selfless service to our community. THANK YOU! Once again, our Weber County community has proven they are the epitome of professional and outstanding service.
We will continue to pull together so we can quickly get back to more #WinninginWeber. In the meantime, continue to support our local businesses as much as you can, be a distant but good friend to your neighbor, and keep your sights on brighter days. We know they are coming.