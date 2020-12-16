One of the best people I have ever known, Joyce Weston, was an accomplished pianist and much-admired person where I grew up in River Heights, Utah. Despite being roughly six decades older, she and I became good friends when I was a young boy. Being next-door neighbors, I would regularly go over to her house and spend time with her, often listening to her practice the piano (brilliantly). She taught me an important life lesson that I often remember — when you finish a job or a chore, always take the time to step back and admire your work to truly appreciate what you accomplished.
I think we can all agree that 2020 has been quite the chore, to put it mildly. Heartache, loss, sickness and other unexpected challenges related to the global pandemic have hit every sector of our population. I certainly don’t want to underestimate how difficult it has been for so many people. That said, at the end of such a difficult year, I want to apply the lesson of my heart-of-gold neighbor. Now that 2020 is ending, let’s step back and appreciate the extra work and fortitude so many people have demonstrated in the face of extreme challenges.
The primary example of this commitment is from our health care workers. F. Scott Fitzgerald famously wrote, “Show me a hero, and I’ll write you a tragedy.” If we showed Fitzgerald a health care worker in 2020, he would have his hero, and the tragic backstory would be very apparent. My sister is in the health care field, so I’ve personally witnessed the extra workload and extreme stress that has been added to be on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.
Working in health care under normal circumstances is challenging, but the demands during a pandemic have led to increased anxiety, stress, frustration and burnout. Put plainly, it is physically and emotionally exhausting. Despite that, they continue to show up, do their work and save lives without seeking attention or special commendation. Considering what they face, let’s all step back and honor our health care workers for their courage and commitment to our community. Beyond that, let’s look for service opportunities to lighten their load however we can, and, at a minimum, when you see a health care worker, stop and thank them (from a distance, of course).
There are countless other examples of people who have met the extra challenges head on this year and continued to plow forward. Whether that is grocers, truck drivers, schoolteachers, service industry workers, cleaning specialists or a hundred other types of workers who labor to keep our country running and the economy from collapsing. The list even includes our policymakers, who have had to make tough decisions in the face of an unprecedented situation and constantly evolving information.
Moving forward, the Olene S. Walker Institute of Politics & Public Service at Weber State University will work to not only highlight varying areas of public policy, but also to give credit where it’s due and recognize the positive steps taken to improve our community. Often, those in the public policy sphere jump from one issue to the next without even taking a breath. While, of course, it’s important to stay motivated and keep pressing forward with our goals, stopping to recognize our accomplishments and to recognize those who helped us reach those community milestones will help us stay grounded, realistic and positive.
As we wrap up another year, and a doozy of one at that, please join those of us working at the Walker Institute in remembering the counsel of my wise neighbor to pause, step back and appreciate the results from our collective work as a society in this unprecedented year. I bet if you think about it, you have done more and grown more than you could have ever imagined in the face of such challenging circumstances, and that’s no small thing.