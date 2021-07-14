On Independence Day, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox argued that politics is supplanting religion in America. “Politics is becoming sport and entertainment in our country,” he said. “Everything is political. It is a huge mistake, and it’s caused us to make bad decisions during this pandemic and in other phases of our life as well. It is deeply troubling.”
At the Weber State University Walker Institute of Politics & Public Service, we understand and strive to promote the importance of political and civic engagement, but the governor’s comments do beg the question of when we go too far in elevating politics at a personal level.
Perhaps right now, during July, when ideally we come together to celebrate the history of our country and our state, reflecting on the contributions made globally by our republic, we should take a few minutes to analyze our personal habits when it comes to consuming political news, having political conversations and engaging in political causes. By no means are we advocating that we stop doing these things, but just that we take a breath before we do them and remember the bigger picture.
To Gov. Cox’s point about religion, the increasing polarization and politicization occurring in our country is happening while we see drastic changes in religious membership. For the first time in the history of Gallup polling, American church membership has dropped below 50%, landing at 47%. Compare that to the end of the 21st century when we were at a 70% participation rate. On top of that, according to a Harvard University study, one-third of the U.S. population identifies as agnostic, “nothing in particular” or atheist. Clearly, correlation does not equal causation, but it is interesting to note the downward trend in religiosity alongside the upward trend in political fervor and polarization.
While the numbers for religious membership are startling, all public institutions are declining in trust and engagement, which has been true for a number of decades. In 2000, Robert Putnam tracked the phenomenon in his book “Bowling Alone” where he pointed out that the places where we would see people who are different from us (bowling leagues, Elks clubs and the like) were suffering declining memberships. As a result, we no longer associate with people who are different from us and learn to talk to them. Perhaps more importantly, our opportunities to build shared identities have also declined, leaving us without anything but our micro-political ideologies. We are seeking to help remedy this at the Walker Institute, and it’s one reason thoughtful conversations and connections in public education are so essential in our country.
Ultimately, when our political passion is our primary identifier, rather than simply being a part of who we are as a whole person, we are much more vulnerable to political polarization and not being the best version of our civic selves we can be. Putnam is still writing about this and will visit Weber State University this fall to discuss his further findings.
In a month full of civic celebrations, patriotic parades and (responsible) fireworks, plus the extra time we hopefully spend reflecting on the founding documents that gave birth to our country, we should also take a moment to see people who are not necessarily part of our own micro-communities. We should seek out people who are different from ourselves and have conversations with them about anything that is not hyper-political. We should also commit this month to examining our personal habits by becoming more critical consumers of the echo chambers we naturally find ourselves in and also find people who have different viewpoints from us politically and take the time to discover what we have in common. Put simply, we don’t need to talk about politics all the time, we could also talk about, for example, sports. After all, the Tokyo Olympics are fast approaching.
Gov. Cox raised a valid point, and it goes even beyond religion. Many have erroneously replaced or disrupted every point of community we have with each other with politics. While we at the Walker Institute encourage people to live a robust political life, full citizenship includes connecting with others, listening to them and learning to value their insights and contributions, even if we don’t agree with their conclusions.
One of our founders, George Mason, said: “No free government, or the blessing of liberty, can be preserved to any people, but by a firm adherence to justice, moderation, temperance, frugality, and virtue.”
Let’s seek after these traits by connecting to each other in ways beyond politics. In so doing, we can help preserve free government and liberty in our own little corner of the country.